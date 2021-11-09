Rebel Wilson Reveals 4 Healthy Habits She Adopted To Help Keep The Weight Off

Rebel Wilson is a true fitness success story. After her Year of Health, in which she lost nearly 80 lbs, she didn’t “gain back any of the weight,” as she told Today over the weekend.

In fact, she’s even lost “a few extra pounds” in 2021! How did she manage that? Without even trying, apparently.

It’s all about replacing bad habits with good habits. She says:

“It is weird, because I haven’t been trying to, it’s just that the lifestyle habits that I did last year have kind of become ingrained. So it’s good. I think I’m a little bit shocked, because I was worried. I think everybody who’s struggled with their weight has at times (felt like that) … I’ve managed to maintain that for almost a year. It’s just all those lifestyle habits changing.”

So what are those lifestyle habits? Well, here are four really simple ones:

Walking

Rebel has found that she actually enjoys just going for simple, low impact walks more than anything exciting like battle ropes. She explains:

“It’s just about keeping your body moving and keeping the blood pumping. I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way.”

She keeps it from being boring the same way a lot of us do — with headphones:

“When I go for a walk, I can put in a podcast or listen to music, and it’s so easy to do anywhere in the world. I can just go out and do it. It’s become my favorite form of exercise right now.”

Self-Care

Rebel was worried about falling back into bad habits after all that work, as so many do. She admits:

“It’s actually been stressing me out a little bit … I was like ‘Oh God, what if I go back to my old habits of eating a whole pint of ice cream because I’m stressed?’ Or reach for the sugar, because that’s what I do when I’m tired and stressed.”

The solution? First, try to prevent getting tired and stressed. She does that by treating herself with a little extra care — getting regular massages and facials, something she never bothered with before.

Vitamins

What about when staying unstressed doesn’t work? Or she still needs an afternoon pick-me-up? Healthy snacks built into your routine are a great way to avoid giving in and grabbing an unhealthy snack.

In Rebel’s case, she’s all about the vitamins — the gummy vitamins that is:

“When I’m filming, at about 3 p.m., I would go and take all my Olly vitamins and stuff. It felt like a treat, because they’re so yummy … They’re not candy, but they (remind me) of the Haribo gummy bears I used to eat and they actually have things that are good for me.”

Full disclosure, Rebel is a brand influencer for Olly, but there are other brands of gummy vitamins, and she’s right. Those things have gotten really tasty the past couple years!

Sleep

This is the simplest of all, and yet NONE OF US DO IT!

Rebel now swears by getting eight hours of sleep a night, no matter how busy her schedule is. Considering the long hours on movie sets, that’s a tough one even for big stars. So she’s serious about it.

Finally, Rebel just wants people out there not give up on themselves — it’s never too late to have your own Year of Health:

“Some people go ‘I’m old, I don’t need to look good for anybody,’ or ‘I’m married,’ or whatever. And I think what the pandemic taught us all is that health is so important. Your health is your world. It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve got, if you’ve got terrible health, you can’t enjoy anything and if you’re healthy, you can live life to the fullest.”

She adds:

“Just give it a go. Don’t beat yourself up if in the past you were unhealthy, because I definitely was engaging in unhealthy habits like eating junk food and sugar all the time. But it doesn’t do any benefit to beat yourself up. It’s more about going ‘OK, I’m going to do this for me.’ … Try things throughout the year, different lifestyle habits that are positive and healthy, and see what results you get. Any steps that you take towards having better health is a plus.”

What a great message!

