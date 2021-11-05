Adele Shares Blooper Reel From Easy On Me Video, And It Is HYSTERICAL

OMG! Good luck ever taking a music video seriously again!
You can tell Adele is in a happy, confident place because the songstress is not afraid to take her carefully crafted image and completely destroy it in one Instagram post!
On Thursday the mom-of-one posted a blooper reel for her Easy On Me music vid that shows the tearjerker breakup song queen for what she really is — a goofy, relatable British lady having wardrobe trouble and getting hit in the face by paper!
Embracing the ridiculousness, she captioned the vid:
“It’s all smoke and mirrors! Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video “
Enjoy (below)!
Now try to watch the video and NOT think about that damn cassette tape or the case getting caught on her long coat! LOLz!
