Adele SOBS As She Helps Announce A Gender Reveal -- And Drops A Huge Hint She's Ready For Another Baby!

OMG! Adele 100% has baby fever!

The singer was performing in Las Vegas during one of her latest Weekends With Adele shows this weekend at The Colosseum when she decided to pause the concert to do an impromptu gender reveal!

In a TikTok video posted by the baby’s father, Adele could be seen spotting a couple’s sign in the audience that asked her if she would do their gender reveal. She happily obliged and invited them to the stage. The couple revealed their names were Shantelle and Chris from New York and they were 18 weeks along. The Hello artist was impressed they managed to sneak a sign into the venue, which is apparently against the rules, then noted how “honored” she was to be part of their special moment, saying:

“I’ve never done this before!”

Aw!

The soon-to-be momma revealed they’d been “waiting for this moment” for six weeks in hopes Adele would be the one to deliver this news. After opening an envelope, the celeb happily announced:

“Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!”

Chris immediately started waving his arms in the air while his partner and the vocalist shared a hug. The moment then got overwhelming for the singer, who broke down in tears of joy!

That’s not all!

The Set Fire To The Rain musician then dropped the biggest reveal yet that she’s SUPER ready to welcome another tiny tot of her own. She’s currently mom to son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki and has been teasing wanting to have more children with her rumored fiancé Rich Paul for a while now. The latest hint? It couldn’t have been more obvious! She said:

“If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal? At the shower, I’ll have you back and you can do it.”

That’s so sweet! It also sounds like she’s seriously planning on getting preggers again!! Exciting!! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

This time last year, Adele teased she couldn’t delay her residency too long since she wouldn’t want to cancel if she was having a baby. It was a joke… but maybe she’s closer to that being a real possibility?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

