Adele Reveals She's Suffering From 'Really Bad' Sciatica!

Adele is not having an easy time coming back — and it’s all because of her back!

While on stage at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace on New Year’s Day, the 34-year-old singer opened up to the audience about her health, revealing she’s suffering from “really bad sciatica.” In fact, her condition has been bothering her to the point that Adele shared that it’s been difficult for her to walk.

She told fans as she moved across the stage:

“I have to waddle these days.”

Oof! This isn’t the first time Adele has dealt with a back issue. In an interview with Elle earlier this year, the Easy On Me artist explained how she suffered a back injury in January 2021 after her son Angelo pulled a prank on her. She recalled that when she was leaving her bathroom one day, her little one “jumped out to scare her” — resulting in a slipped L6 disc. Ouch! The momma noted the injury didn’t shock her since she’s had a bad back ever “since she was a teenager.”

However, her back problem clearly hasn’t stopped the songstress from trying to give her fans the best possible show at her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, but we can imagine it hasn’t been a smooth sailing time for Adele amid her issue!

Wishing her nothing but the best as she continues to deal with her sciatica! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]