Adult Film Star Austin Wolf Charged With Distribution Of Child Pornography -- Including Videos Of INFANTS!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Porn star Austin Wolf has been arrested for distributing CSAM!

On Friday, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest. The adult film star, real name Justin Heath Smith, had apparently been sending and receiving hundreds of videos of child pornography via the Telegram app. Horrifyingly, the videos contained kids as young as INFANTS, including a video of a 10-year-old kid bound and raped. WTF.

The OnlyFans content creator was also “charged with possessing hundreds of additional videos containing child pornography in his Manhattan apartment.” Jeez.

According to the press release, the porn star was using an anonymous Telegram account from March 24 to March 28, 2024. During that time, he “exchanged hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant.” An FBI agent then started chatting with Justin’s Telegram account, in which he revealed details confirming his identity. The statement continued:

“On April 21, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at SMITH’s Manhattan apartment, which revealed an SD card with hundreds of videos containing child pornography.”

James Smith, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, added:

“I want to make it clear: those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society. Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators. We will track them down, arrest them, and ensure they face justice for the harm they cause.”

US Attorney Damian Williams also urged those with information to reach out, noting:

“As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped. Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue those predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The 43-year-old has been charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. He’s also charged with one count of possession of child pornography, carrying a max sentence of 10 years in prison.

Wow. So f**king disturbing. So far it does not appear the porn star or his legal team have commented on the matter. Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below).

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Austin Wolf/Instagram]