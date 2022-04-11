Al Pacino's Rumored New Girlfriend Is HOW YOUNG?!?

Whoa! We’ve heard about some Hollywood relationship age gaps, but this is an all-timer!

Al Pacino was seen getting dinner with a woman named Noor Alfallah on Saturday night, and if this is a dating situation, it may be the biggest age difference we’ve ever covered.

The possible couple were in a group setting, getting dinner with Jason Momoa and Julian Schnabel after attending the latter’s new art exhibit at the Pace Gallery in LA, For Esmé – with Love and Squalor. Momoa posted a pic of the group all sharing a table at Venice’s famous Felix Trattoria Italian restaurant on his Instagram. Ch-ch-check out the final slide in the carousel (below):

That’s Pacino and Noor sitting next to one another on the left. We wouldn’t just assume they were on a date, except, well… they left together. According to witnesses they drove off in the same car.

For the record, the Godfather star is 81 years old. Noor is just a bit younger than that at 28!

28 years old!

That’s an age difference of 53 years! He’s literally old enough to be her grandpa’s father. Let’s see, half his age plus seven is… Oh yeah, not even close, how about that!

Again we can’t just assume this is romantic, but there’s one other fact you might need to know that might push you in the direction of, at the very least, not discounting the idea out of hand. Did the name Noor Alfallah sound familiar at all? If it did, it may be because she was previously the much, much younger girlfriend of another icon: Mick Jagger. Mick is 78, btw, but when Noor and he allegedly dated, he was a bit younger at just 74 years old. Of course, that means she was younger too: only 23!

Mick supposedly cheated on his longtime partner Melanie Hamrick with Noor, with a source telling DailyMail.com back in 2017:

“They have been intimate for nearly two years, and everyone in Mick’s close circle knows about her.”

Even worse, it was when Melanie was pregnant with Mick’s child. Oof. Noor was also rumored to have, after that relationship ended, had a fling with Clint Eastwood! However, she denied she’d had a romance with the then-88-year-old Unforgiven star, saying he was just a “family friend.” Will she say the same about Al?

In case you weren’t up to date on your Pacino dating history, this would be younger than his last girlfriend, but maybe not as much as you’d think. He and Meital Dohan dated for about 2 years before splitting in 202o, the year of a gazillion breakups. The Israeli actress, whom you might have seen in Weeds, later told LaIsha magazine it was the age difference that caused the breakup ultimately:

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

She was 38 when they started dating. A full decade older than Noor.

What do YOU think? Are these two dating or what? Will it last?? Is age just a number?

