Alabama Barker Takes KarJenner Clap Backs To The Next Level With TikTok Remix On 'Karen' Trolls!

She may only be 17 years old, but Alabama Barker has already expertly learned her clap back skills from some of the very best!

Yes, there are few women working in the clap back game today who can match the intuitive talent and viral execution of the KarJenner fam. Superstar sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian LOVE delivering a good call-out to a nasty troll when it’s appropriately warranted.

Of course, big sis Kourtney Kardashian has that talent, too. And with her and Alabama’s dad Travis Barker building a life together, it’s clear the young up-and-comer has carefully watched and learned from her world-famous stepmom!

Related: Kourtney Claps Back At Critic Who Claims She Doesn’t Spend Time With Her Kids!

Take the teen’s TikTok activities recently. Near the end of April, Alabama popped up on the social media site with a jaw-dropping clip calling out mean fans who didn’t like her makeup. She didn’t reference any people directly by their social handles, but she did offer up a new twist on the infamous Karen meme — with Kathryn!

In the caption of the shocking TikTok clip, Landon Barker‘s little sister wrote:

“When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde, & Tom shoes, talk about my makeup or age.”

Uh-oh…

Then she paired it with an audio clip overlaid on top that sounded like this:

“I’ll tell you what you look like, but you won’t like it.”

DAMN!!!

As you can see (below), the teenager did her full makeup for the post, with fake eyelashes, cat-eye winged eyeliner, and over-lined lips to drive her “Kathryn” call-out home. And she rocked several gaudy diamond necklaces for good measure!!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Take THAT, Kathryn!

Down in the comments, fans had some fun with the sassy shot. Playing off Alabama’s attitude, followers quipped and reacted like this (below):

“my name is kathryn, I have multiple shades of blonde in my hair, and wear waterline eyeliner…” “we need her @ I’m nosey” “Why you gotta come for the waterline liner” “slay you are beautiful haters gone hate” “the girls that get it, get it…” “who’s Kathryn, what’s her @” “Heeeeey I like Tom shoes” “my name is kathryn and i have no idea what any of this means” “I think people are just concerned about the over sexualization of youth in Hollywood/ La culture” “This 44 year old momma loves you hair, makeup, outfits, vibe, videos!”

Too funny!

And even beyond calling out Kathryn late last month, Alabama has really been on one lately!

Related: Wait, So Now Alabama Is Really Trying To Become A Rapper??

Days ago, she posted this clip about chatting through her personal problems with an AI bot:

Then on Tuesday, she returned to TikTok with another sassy glam shot for her 3.6 million followers:

Ahh, to be 17 and posting through life’s ups and downs on social media… A time-honored tradition! And one Alabama is now following exceptionally well! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Alabama Barker/Instagram]