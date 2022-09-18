Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Pregnancy Speculation While Posing In Lingerie

Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down speculation that she is expecting a baby once again!

It all started on Saturday when the 43-year-old reality star shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram from a photoshoot for her new vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme. In the snapshots, Kourtney sports a nude strapless bra and a matching pair of underwear (possibly from sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand??). But in one particular pic, she placed her hand over her stomach. Swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

Of course, this caused quite a stir in the comments section, with a ton of people questioning whether the Poosh founder was pregnant:

“Stop because I thought she was holding a baby bump”

“Why r u holding ur belly? Love the figure but inquiring minds r curious”

“Waiting on that pregnancy announce tho”

“Baby?”

“Is she Pregnant??????”

“Preggo? Y is she holding her stomach?”

“She’s pregnant, isn’t she?! The way she touches her swollen belly.”

When one Instagram user wrote, “wait a minute did I miss that she’s pregnant,” Kourtney responded to just shut down the rumor:

“Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

While other fans were falsely speculating about her potentially being pregnant, there were plenty of other followers who praised Kourt for showcasing her body with no filters or photoshop:

“Beautiful mama, embrace your curves, It’s reality and your gorgeous”

“Real body! So refreshing.”

“I absolutely love that you are your showing your body with no filters”

“happy that you share realistic photo’s of your body.”

This is not the first time that The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has slammed pregnancy rumors. In fact, Kourtney got real about the constant comments about whether or not she is expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker amid her IVF journey during season one of The Kardashians. Speaking to momager Kris Jenner in an episode, she said at the time:

“Every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight.’ And I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through.”

The couple has been open about trying to have a little one over the past year. However, Kourtney shared in an interview with WSJ magazine earlier this month that she had to pause IVF because “it was a lot,” and she wanted to focus on their “wedding and getting married.”

