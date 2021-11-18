Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Critic Who Says She Never Spends Time With Her Kids Anymore

Talk s**t, get (digitally) hit!

That’s how Kourtney Kardashian plays it, anyways! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is not here to take crap from commenters on Instagram, and she proved that to a ‘T’ on Wednesday evening!

Related: Kourtney Raves About Fiancé Travis Barker In Gushing Birthday Social Media Tribute! Awww!

The Poosh founder decided to show off a carousel of fun family photos on the pic-sharing site, opting to chronicle the family’s trip this week to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During that outing, Kourt and two of her kids — daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 — went out for a group horseback ride on the beach at sunset!

So fun!!!

And as you can see (below), so beautiful and memorable, too:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Wow!

Sadly, though, at least one commenter used the family photos to get in a jab about what they thought she was doing wrong!

Lashing out at the reality TV star in the comments section, a critic lobbed this shot (below) at Kourt regarding her heavy social media focus on her relationship with Travis Barker:

“Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????”

Ouch…

Thankfully, Kourtney didn’t make the world wait long to fire back her response to the rude Instagram intruder!

Popping up in the replies, the mom of three wrote (below):

“I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”

Amen! Don’t know who needs to hear that about social media, but please say it louder for the people in the back!! Kourtney does not exist solely in the few seconds you decide to scroll through your phone.

Related: Scott Disick Is Finally Back To Commenting On Kourtney’s IG Account After Kravis Engagement

BTW, not only was that criticism ignorant, it was also completely off-base! Because it sounds like the Mexico trip was a real family affair.

An insider is dropping new details about the trip to celebrate the Blink-182 drummer’s 46th birthday, which included almost all the blended family’s kids — everyone except 11-year-old Mason Disick. The source said it was actually the drummer’s daughter Alabama who helped carve out the alone time for her pop and future stepmom:

“The kids got along well. Alabama was playing with Reign and really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool. They all seemed very friendly and like they were having fun together. The younger kids looked up to the older kids and they looked like one big happy family.”

We really love to see it!

What do U make of Kourt’s clapback, Perezcious readers?! Should she even be paying attention to trolls like this?

Sound OFF with your take on this situation down in the comments (below)

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]