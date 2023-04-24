Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Haters Slam Her Over-The-Top Birthday Floral Displays!

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t care to hear from the peanut gallery on this one!

The 44-year-old reality TV star has been celebrating her birthday all last week. The big day was technically last Tuesday, but Kourt, husband Travis Barker, and the entire KarJenner family have been happily turning it into an all-week event! As is their right!

Related: Shanna Moakler Roasts Ex Travis Barker’s ‘F**king Weird’ Marriage To Kourtney!

On Friday, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to deliver a carousel of highlights from her birthday week. As many of the KarJenners tend to do, Kourtney showed off a LOT of extravagant floral arrangements and expensive flower displays. She also wrote a heartwarming caption commemorating the big birthday week celebrations:

“Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream.”

As you can see (below), there were a LOT of beautiful flowers in several arrangements. From a bed covered with rose petals to a set of multi-colored tulips and a table absolutely covered with bouquets of peonies, orchids, roses, and more, the floral vibes were absolutely everywhere:

Lovely!

But the flowers themselves aren’t the story here. The real story is the fan reaction down in the comments section. And it was NOT good…

Related: Kourtney Seemingly Reacts To Shanna Moakler’s Public Attacks On Her Marriage!

Over the weekend, followers picked up on how costly all those bouquets of flowers must have been. Dozens of critics took to the comments portion of the post to share their not-so-generous thoughts about Kourtney’s “obscene display of wealth.” As you can see (below), they really came for the KUWTK alum:

“[An] obscene display of wealth, per the usual” “I would love love to be able to afford a bouquet like that” “The cost of flowers to her is the equivalent of randoms spending $10 on their own bouquet. Just say HBD and move on.” “Wouldn’t it be nice if unfortunate people could experience this?” “Holy smokes. Amazing to see but those flowers alone are probably worth more than my yearly income” “The flowers = absolutely ridiculous. I felt instant embarrassment at that display” “Such excess. And people in the same state have no homes to live in…” “Haven’t heard of any philanthropic endeavors on your part, ever.”

Yeesh!! And one since-deleted comment in particular caught the Lemme founder’s eye:

“What do you think they do with the flowers after they are looked at?”

In response to that question, per BuzzFeed, Kourt wrote back a simple answer about where all the flowers wind up:

“We donate them to the children’s hospital”

So there you have it? Well, maybe not. At least one fan wasn’t convinced with the mom of three’s response to that query:

“Donate the value of those flowers to children’s hospitals so they can put the money where it’s most needed. Just a suggestion. Second hand flowers is an ego boost not charitable.”

Tough crowd!

That comment section is not exactly filled with rays of sunshine. LOLz!!

What do U think, tho, Perezcious readers?? Is it fair game to criticize Kourt for the amazing flower displays? Or are people just finding anything and everything to complain about nowadays?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]