Alec Baldwin & Brother Stephen Crash Car Into Tree -- Garbage Truck The Size Of A 'Whale' Allegedly Cut They Off!

Alec Baldwin just can’t help but steer himself back into controversy… The most recent? He just crashed his car into a tree!

The 30 Rock star was apparently in The Hamptons driving his Range Rover on Monday morning, with his little brother Stephen Baldwin (aka Hailey Bieber‘s dad) along for the ride. But things got bumpy when he crashed headfirst into a tree!

Thankfully everyone seems fine, despite the vehicle taking some serious damage based on the photos. Take a look!

Alec Baldwin crashes Range Rover into tree in the Hamptons https://t.co/BQOxjwEXPk pic.twitter.com/PkscDhJPw8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2025

According to Page Six, Alec was in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which ended on Sunday. After the wreck, he called police and spoke calmly with them.

On Monday evening, Alec took to Instagram to explain the situation. See what he had to say (below)!

Well, we’re glad everyone seems to be OK!

