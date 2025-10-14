Got A Tip?

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin & Brother Stephen Crash Car Into Tree -- Garbage Truck The Size Of A 'Whale' Allegedly Cut They Off!

Alec Baldwin Brother Stephen Crash Car Into Tree Hamptons

Alec Baldwin just can’t help but steer himself back into controversy… The most recent? He just crashed his car into a tree!

The 30 Rock star was apparently in The Hamptons driving his Range Rover on Monday morning, with his little brother Stephen Baldwin (aka Hailey Bieber‘s dad) along for the ride. But things got bumpy when he crashed headfirst into a tree!

Thankfully everyone seems fine, despite the vehicle taking some serious damage based on the photos. Take a look!

According to Page Six, Alec was in town for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which ended on Sunday. After the wreck, he called police and spoke calmly with them.

On Monday evening, Alec took to Instagram to explain the situation. See what he had to say (below)!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

Well, we’re glad everyone seems to be OK!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Alec Baldwin/Instagram/Stephen Baldwin/YouTube.]

Oct 14, 2025 06:15am PDT

