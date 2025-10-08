Hilaria Baldwin Insists She's Not A 'Nepo Wife' Before DWTS Crash-And-Burn!

Hilaria Baldwin swears Alec Baldwin did not help her get cast on this season of Dancing With The Stars!

During Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 41-year-old clapped back at the claims she was only on the show because of her movie star hubby. She insisted Alec never have called in a favor to get her on the ballroom competition series because it would make her feel undeserving of the spot:

“If he ever made a call, that would make things easier on me, I would feel like I didn’t deserve it. I’m a hard worker. I want to earn things on my own merit. I think especially because anybody who marries a celebrity is going to be accused of being …”

Host Amanda Hirsch chimed in to fill in that blank:

“A nepo wife.”

To which Hilaria agreed, adding:

“Right. It makes you feel like you don’t earn things, which is just a horrible feeling. Especially as a Capricorn, a horrible feeling.”

Ah, yes, Capricorns are such sensitive souls. But astrology aside, we need to address a few other things here, like… How can Hilaria not recognize, calls behind the scenes or no, she clearly is on the show because of Alec?!

She is a yoga instructor who only stepped into the spotlight after marrying the 30 Rock alum. She’s famous for being his wife, that’s her whole claim to fame! That’s it! It’s why she has a reality show, it’s all the Baldwin name. Of course, she made headlines years later when people realized she’d been faking her Spanish heritage and accent. But that’s internet infamy, people don’t usually get cast on DWTS for that. It’s not like there was going to be a season where Hillary from Boston was up against “Tan Mom”!

Yes, DWTS is known for casting controversial figures in recent years. But they have to be famous for something other than the scandal. Hilaria isn’t an actor like Danielle Fishel or Corey Feldman, nor is she a popular influencer like Alix Earle. The only reason we know her name — or at least, the name she picked out — is because she’s married to such a famous, celebrated actor! Why not just own up to it?

She just can’t do it! She’s even doubling down on how she didn’t campaign for a spot on DWTS! The TLC personality went on to share that “one of the things that drives Alec crazy” about her is how “independent” she is with everything, even when it comes to opening the door for herself. She continued:

“He’s very proud, he’s very supportive. Alec is always extraordinarily supportive of me with working.”

According to Hilaria, the Beetlejuice star believes in her so much that he encouraged her to join the show. He wanted her to be on it for a “very long time,” but she was hesitant because she felt that “nobody was going to want to have [her] there.” Wait, we thought she said it was “not on my radar” ever before! Get your story straight, girl!

Hilaria claimed she changed her mind when production reached out to her and people were “manifesting it for her online” after she started to post dance videos to social media. When she got picked, she said Alec had an “I told you so” moment, adding:

“But I am happy that it happened in the way that it happened. It was so organic.”

Sure…

Of course, Hilaria also addressed the other elephant in the room — her past ballroom dance experience. She faced backlash at the start of the season because she competed in ballroom competitions 16 years ago before breaking her hip:

“Apparently, that happens every single year. So when it started happening again, my biggest fear was doing this and people being like, ‘You don’t belong here.’ And I’m like, ‘I just want to dance and I’ll work hard.’”

Look, some celebrities came on to DWTS with past professional dance experience, including Zendaya, Charli D’Amelio, Heather Morris, and Jordan Fisher — and yes, they all faced backlash. However, they didn’t train and compete in ballroom, the specific thing they do on the show! Not like Hilaria! That’s what fans and competitors took issue with! She had a significant advantage over the others who were learning these dance styles for the first time!

However, Hilaria wasn’t sweating over the hate. She noted she bonded with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, who faced criticism for her competitive dance background, which isn’t in ballroom. Overall, Hilaria said she tries to “ignore” the criticism and focus on “positivity” instead.

Well, SPOILER ALERT, but not enough positive manifesting and ignoring the haters could change the outcome of the results this week for Hilaria! Despite her skills on the dance floor, she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition! Oof! Between the Alec breakup rumors and now this? It’s a bad week for Hillary! Watch the podcast episode (below):

What are your thoughts on Hilaria’s comments, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

