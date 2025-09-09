Hilaria Baldwin Going Full Diva On Dancing With The Stars -- And 'Went Ballistic' Over Being Partnered With Gleb!

Hilaria Baldwin is NOT having it!

Last week, it was announced that Alec Baldwin’s controversial wife is joining Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars — paired with vet Gleb Savchenko… Something she’s reportedly not too keen on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

It’s a big moment for her, but it sounds like it’s already off to a rocky start… On Tuesday, an insider told The US Sun she’s “pulling out all the stops” to win and has become “obsessed”:

“This isn’t about a trophy, it’s about finally stepping out of Alec’s shadow. She sees this as her time to shine, and she’s even asking Alec to try to get his celebrity friends in the audience to cheer her on.”

Inneresting… We can understand her using this as an opportunity to form her own identity outside of being Alec’s wife and baby momma. But it’s a bit ironic that she’s trying to use him and his famous friends to further her game!

According to the insider, the mom-of-seven is starting to go full diva, requesting to rehearse in a private studio with a mirrored wall so she can “focus on her aura.” Alrighty then…The 41-year-old has also reportedly banned fluorescent lighting from her dressing room to avoid killing the vibe.

But her dissatisfaction doesn’t end there… Rob Shuter revealed in his Naughty But Nice Substack that a source told him she’s upset about being paired with Gleb! They said she fully “lost it” when she heard the news she was with a show vet! Why? Because she she wanted to be paired with newcomer Jan Ravnik, who served as a dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. She felt like he’s the hot new thing — and more likely to win. Jan was paired with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck instead, and Hilary allegedly went full Boston when she heard:

“Hilaria went ballistic. She’s furious producers gave Jan to Jen Affleck. She thinks her chances of winning are now dead before rehearsals even begin.”

That’s definitely not a winning mentality! But ultimately, it hasn’t stopped her from giving the show her all. This week, she’s been seen practicing her moves alongside Gleb in the streets of New York. In photos obtained by The US Sun, the pair are seen in matching denim dancing for a crowd outside of Washington Square Park.

DWTS’ Hilaria Baldwin rehearses with partner Gleb Savchenko as onlookers watch https://t.co/N4vlI1HR6q — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) September 6, 2025

She looks like a fierce competitor to us!

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram & Gleb Savchenko/TikTok]