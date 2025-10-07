Hilaria Baldwin Sparks Rumors Of Alec Marriage Troubles After Ditching Ring -- But She Says…

Are Hilaria and Alec Baldwin the next Hollywood couple heading for splitsville?

The pair sparked split rumors when she was spotted out in Los Angeles without her wedding ring. Uh oh… Alec has been supporting Hilaria on the sidelines at the show, though! How did they go from happily married one day to sparking divorce speculation next? Easy answer — they didn’t! It looks like fans read too much into things that were less about romance and more about safety!

The yoga instructor is now making it clear that all is well between her and the 30 Rock star! She took to Instagram to post a video over the weekend responding to one social media user who asked point-blank:

“Where’s your wedding rings?”

In the video, she cuddles a stuffed animal version of her hubby’s Beetlejuice character — or her “Alec stand in” as she calls it. No, not because he left, he’s just at work. No, they’re fine! And she even made sure to flash her wedding band at the camera. So where’s it been? She just doesn’t wear it while practicing her “crazy” ballroom moves with Gleb Savchenko for Dancing With the Stars:

“Don’t worry, Cammy, got my Alec stand in here while he is gone working . And ring is right here (tho I don’t wear to practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing ).”

Their marriage is fine — but her fingers are safer when she doesn’t wear diamonds while doing spins and lifts and stuff! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you believe the divorce rumors? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via TLC/YouTube]