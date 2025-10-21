Ireland Baldwin SLAMS ‘Poisonous’ & ‘Narcissistic’ Family Members -- Who Is She Talking About??

Ireland Baldwin is going off about some of her family!

In honor of turning 30 on Thursday, the model daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger penned a new blog for her Substack subscribers titled “30, Flirty and Surviving” this week, in which she blasted members of her family while reflecting on her “lonely” childhood! Ireland didn’t name names, but she didn’t hold back her feelings about those relatives!

The momma said she is moving in her 30s “with a lot less weight on my shoulders,” as she is no longer carrying the weight of her “narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members” who she once thought she needed in her life. Whoa, what?? Which family members is she talking about??

Ireland continued:

“I grew up without two parents in my home and no siblings to turn to. I had a lonely childhood at times which is why I grew up feeling like I needed to win over certain people in my own family. For whatever reason, their validation and praise was meaningful to me.”

However, now she sees them for what she believes they are — “poisonous.” Ireland wrote:

“Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are. So I inch into my thirties with an understanding that this is how you break these cycles. My daughter doesn’t have to know these people and I can protect her from them. I can do my very best to construct my own idea of a family, piece by piece. And show how a real family treats one another.”

Whoa!

Ireland expressed hope to find her “people” and her “village” in the next decade of her life. And that’s without those “poisonous” family members, apparently! She also shared a bulleted list of lessons she learned in her 20s, which included a nod to her momma:

“Tell your mom you love her every single day. Text her when you get to where you’re going. You will soon understand her in ways you never had.”

OK, so we guess Kim Basinger isn’t one of the toxic ones, as far as Ireland is concerned. That’s one down…

She then dropped a reminder that “you can’t fix or change anyone … so quit while you’re ahead” before repeatedly writing, “You are not fat.” Read her entire blog post HERE.

One thing we want to know now is… Who the heck is Ireland talking about?!? It can’t be Kim. But what about Alec? The 67-year-old actor previously had a strained relationship with Ireland following the messy divorce from her mom in 2002. We mean, who can ever forget when he infamously called her a “rude, little pig” over voicemail amid the former couple’s custody battle! It’s shocking Ireland didn’t keep her distance from him permanently after the disgusting comment! Plus, you add that to the “you are not fat” lesson? Hmm.

However, Alec shared on The Baldwins reality show in March that they have a “good relationship” now. And that’s largely thanks to his new wife, Hilaria Baldwin! So it’s not Alec OR Hillary from Boston!

To prove it, Ireland even defended her stepmom back in September amid the backlash over her Dancing With the Stars casting, saying:

“She saved my dad’s life. She’s taught him that he doesn’t need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it’s never too late to admit you need help. Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now.”

And we don’t see a recent falling out either; Ireland still follows both of them on Instagram! And Kim! So, she hasn’t cut those three out of her life as far as we can tell! So maybe the extended fam? Who are also pretty damn famous??

We could look at her cousin Hailey Bieber and uncle Stephen Baldwin! However, she follows both of them! She also posted a pic of a Rhode Beauty product to her IG on Tuesday. Take a look (below):

A little free promo! Something tells us it’s not Hailey and Stephen, then! So who else could it be? Other cousins? Aunts?

Her uncles, Billy and Daniel Baldwin? She doesn’t follow them on Insta, so could she be referring to them? Check it out (below):

Hmm…

And you know what? There’s plenty of non-famous family members it could be, too! Who do YOU think she is talking about here, Perezcious readers? Let us know your guesses in the comments!

