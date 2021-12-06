Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are finally going off grid… partially, at least.

Variety reported that the actor’s Twitter page, where he first released a statement on the Rust shooting, was deleted sometime on Sunday. His wife apparently followed suit, deleting her own account on Monday morning. The Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation Twitter account, @ABFalecbaldwin, has also been deleted.

The 30 Rock alum still has one active account on the site (@AlecBaldwln____), though it hasn’t been used since two days before the shooting and posts were infrequent before then. (The profile bio reads, “this is a social media phantom limb…”.)

The decision to go dark on Twitter comes after the 63-year-old’s bombshell interview with ABC News in which he discussed the fatal accident and the death of his colleague Halyna Hutchins at length. Per Deadline, it’s not the first time he’s deleted his page amidst controversy; previously, he also removed his account during Hilaria’s Spanish heritage kerfuffle.

The couple hasn’t disappeared from social media completely, though. Both are still active on their Instagram accounts, and the fitness instructor seems to be posting there with her usual frequency. On Sunday, she warned followers about a fake Alec IG account in between her usual “Baldwinitos” updates.

We can’t imagine what it’s like to navigate this situation, but taking a step back from social media seems like a smart strategy. We’ll see if this eventually extends to Instagram as well.

[Image via Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram]