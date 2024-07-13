Alec Baldwin Is A Free Man! Katy Perry’s Comeback Is Reviled! Donald Trump Keeps America Safe! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Too much to talk about today! Extra long show! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Case DISMISSED -- And The Reason Why Is WILD! Is Alec Baldwin Poor Rich? | Perez Hilton Talking Alec Baldwin On BBC News! | Perez Hilton Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Prosecutors Want Judge To Force Rust Armorer To Testify In His Trial -- Here's What That Would Mean! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 12, 2024 17:29pm PDT Share This Categories Alec Baldwin Daily Recap! Donald Trump Katy Perry PerezTV YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article