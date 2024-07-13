Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Daily Recap!

Alec Baldwin Is A Free Man! Katy Perry’s Comeback Is Reviled! Donald Trump Keeps America Safe! And MORE! | Perez Hilton

Too much to talk about today!

Extra long show!

Watch above!

Enjoy!

SHARE!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 12, 2024 17:29pm PDT

Share This