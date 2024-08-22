Alexa Nikolas SLAMS Blake Lively For Including Music From Her ‘Known Abuser’ Ex-Husband In It Ends With Us! Yikes!

Alexa Nikolas is calling out Blake Lively!

On Wednesday, the Zoey 101 alum blasted the actress and her new film It Ends With Us for including a song by her ex-husband Mike Milosh, whom she’s accused of abusing and grooming her! They put that music in the score for a story about a woman leaving an abusive relationship?!?! Yikes!

The Nickelodeon star took to her Instagram account to call out the cast and crew for adding Hymn by Rhye (Mike’s stage name) to the soundtrack, arguing:

“I can’t say enough how disappointed I am in @BlakeLively and @ItEndsWithUsMovie — not only has your rollout of this film been a complete disaster and shame but you also put my known abuser/gr00mer’s music in your film. There is physical evidence of him grooming me when he was 33 and I was 16. It’s easily accessible on the internet sadly since I had to also take on the emotional labor of exposing RHYE with evidence. It was also a very public lawsuit that goes into great detail what he did to me. Shame on this film.”

See her full statement:

And here’s the song that was used:

FWIW, we doubt Blake knew about this controversy. We mean, if she did, we can’t imagine she would’ve signed off on the song. But you would’ve thought someone on the team would have done some research and realized this may not have been the best choice.

If you don’t know, the allegations date back to 2021 when the former child star posted a bunch of claims against her ex-husband on the ‘gram, saying Mike groomed her starting when she was just 16. They’d reportedly met on MySpace after she sent him a compliment. Soon after, they would allegedly begin exchanging messages and “sexual and flirtatious” video calls. When she turned 18, Alexa flew to Berlin to meet the musician — where she claims he sexually assaulted her even after she told him to stop.

When she was 19, she alleged the Canadian convinced her to marry him so he could get a green card. They were married from 2012 to 2016. She concluded a social media post at the time:

“To this day, I still suffer PTSD from that relationship, even doubting my own sanity on some days.”

Oof.

The artist denied all the claims at the time, calling it “a piece of revisionist fiction,” adding:

“I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying [and] in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination.”

Alexa sued him for sexual abuse, assault, and grooming in 2021. He then denied everything while countersuing her. Both cases were later dropped.

Mike may never have been charged with anything, but the allegations are still deeply disturbing — and then to use his music in the context of this domestic violence film?? It’s SO tone-deaf. (But sadly, that’s nothing new for Blake and this film…)

By the way, Blake may not have been the music supervisor on this Colleen Hoover flick — or even the director, for that matter — but she did take her job as a producer VERY seriously and fought for a lot of her creative ideas (thus creating her feud with the actual director Justin Baldoni). In numerous interviews, the A Simple Favor alum has gone on and on about how invested she was in the score of the movie, such as gushing about getting to include a Taylor Swift song.

In a chat with Hits Radio UK, she said she fought producers over the use of Lana Del Rey‘s Cherry in the movie even though “they begged me to take that song out.” So, she had a LOT of involvement in the song choices and could have easily avoided this mess if she’d done a little more digging! Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

