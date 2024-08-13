Blake Lively Spills Tea On Creative Differences Amid It Ends With Us Feud! Is THIS What Caused Justin Baldoni Rift??

Blake Lively is opening up about one of the creative differences she had with the other producers of It Ends With Us!

As Perezcious readers know, the Gossip Girl alum and the rest of her cast seem to be feuding with director and co-producer Justin Baldoni, who also plays the leading man. While some insiders are blaming Justin’s on-set behavior for the rift, most sources have been trying to downplay the scandal, insisting the pair simply had some creative differences on the project, which has been pretty obvious from an outsider’s perspective. We mean, just look at their separate promos! Justin and Blake have taken totally different approaches!

We’ve also heard that Blake kind of took over on set, stepping all over the director’s toes, and made her own cut of the film, which was reportedly shown to test audiences and didn’t score well. Regardless, she was determined to see it through — and it sounds like she got away with a LOT!

In an interview with Hits Radio UK published on Saturday, the actress — who also produced the Colleen Hoover adaptation — revealed one of the creative differences she fought other producers over. The interviewer gushed about the inclusion of Lana Del Rey‘s Cherry in the movie, prompting Blake to reveal:

“They begged me to take that song out of the movie.”

Her co-star Isabela Ferrer then wondered why. Blake replied with a very sarcastic eye roll:

“I’m not supposed to be talking about this.”

But, of course, she IMMEDIATELY spilled all the tea. LOLz! Blake dished:

“They felt like it was too charged and heavy, and things are still good with Ryle [Justin’s character] at that point, so you don’t want to feel that charge.”

But she felt the opposite, arguing:

“The moment Atlas enters, things are charged and heavy. Like, there’s conflict, there’s pain, there’s turmoil, there’s tension because you’re like, ‘Oh my god, my soulmate, the one that got away in my life, this person who’s haunting me and everything I do and everywhere I go is here now and we still had that connection.'”

Blake went on:

“You can be deeply in love with this person, but this person comes in and you’re like—your insides are gonna be a mess. So, that’s why.”

It’s unclear exactly who “they” was. Several cast members have avoided speaking directing about the Jane the Virgin star amid this ongoing rift, so she could have been cryptically referring to him or others involved in the film, like Sony. Either way, it’s telling she got her way — or that anyone was looking to HER to make a decision about the movie. Shouldn’t this have been the director’s decision?? Makes those shadow-directing claims seem way more believable!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via CBS Mornings/TODAY/YouTube]