Alexander Wang Exposed For Alleged Assault & Predatory Behavior

Fashion is having a #MeToo reckoning.

As the saying goes, abuse of power comes as no surprise, so it may not shock you to hear that a major fashion designer would take advantage of his models. Unfortunately, though, when the victims of assault are members of the LGBTQ+ community, these issues don’t always get the attention they deserve. Luckily, there are some brave survivors coming forward now with allegations against celebrated designer Alexander Wang.

Trigger warning for assault, rape, and predatory behavior.

Related: FKA Twigs Explains Why She Went Public With Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations

The wave of accusations against Wang, who has dressed celebs like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Kravitz, Bella Hadid, and more, began on TikTok with Owen Mooney. The model responded to a prompt about weirdest “seeing a celebrity in public” experiences with this shocking allegation:

“By weird, I guess… being sexually assaulted by one counts, right? ‘Cause in 2017, I was in a club in New York City, and me and a bunch of mates went to watch the rapper Cupcakke, and the club was just like, hectic, it was so packed, could not move. And I was by myself at one point, and this guy next to me, obviously, like, took advantage of the fact that no one could f**king move, and he just started, like, touching me up, fully like, up my leg, in my crotch. It made me like, freeze completely, because I was in so much shock. And then I looked to my left to see who it was, and it was this really famous fashion designer. And I just couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me, it just made me go into even more shock. It was, like, really f**ked up, and I just had to slowly move myself away.”

While Mooney didn’t mention the designer by name, he confirmed Wang as the perpetrator when a commenter guessed accurately. In a since-deleted video, he shared:

“Turns out, Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator, and there’s been a load of other people that he’s done this to. So in that case, he needs to be exposed. … And like, now, any time I see his name mentioned, or I see him with celebrities, they’re like best friends, it just reminds me of what he did, and it’s just a really f**ked up memory to have. So yeah, he just needs to be cancelled.”

See the videos captured (below):

The allegations were picked up by the social media account S**t Model Management, which seeks accountability for models in the fashion industry. They opened their Instagram DMs to other survivors of Wang’s abuse, and the floodgates opened to more stories about his behavior — many of which accused the 37-year-old of spiking drinks in order to take advantage of his victims.

Some of the anonymous comments included:

“He puts drugs in drinks or pressures [male] models into partaking in those sketchy things so that he can get his way” “Once after a show, he did the same ‘Molly water’ trick on me. I didn’t know at the time but I’m bipolar, and the Molly sent me into a manic episode followed by psychosis. His smug ‘prank’ literally put me in the hospital for weeks and ruined my career.” “He kept offering my friend drinks even though he didn’t want to drink that much But he ended up getting pretty drunk the next thing he remembers is being in a room with Alexander Wang and he had taken off his pants and was making him [touch] him and was trying to make him give him a bj even though he was straight and told him he was straight”

Even more memories were shared on Twitter over the next couple days:

Ugh. That is a lot.

Related: Former Hillsong Members Call It ‘A Cult’, Alleging ‘Abuse’ & ‘Slave Labor’!

Wang’s predatory behavior was called an “open secret,” and in fact, this wasn’t the first time his misdeeds were made public. In 2019, controversial rapper Azealia Banks, who had once been a muse of the designer, shared similar allegations from her own DMs, specifically about how he would target trans women:

“Alexander wang sexually assaults transwomen & needs to be brought down. he’s an obsessive, violent snake … i know of three incidents spanning from 2015-now, but knowing him there’s definitely more. he tries to silence anyone who speaks out”

From Azealia Banks' insta-story a while ago ???? pic.twitter.com/9Et1KICw1J — Jonas Hjermitslev (@JonasHG1988) December 28, 2020

It’s unfortunate that these allegations weren’t investigated further the first time this information became public, but hopefully, this will be the last time. We’re thankful for the brave survivors speaking out and hope that they can receive justice.

[Image via WENN & Owen Mooney/TikTok.]