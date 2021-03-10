Alexander Wang Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations, Seems To Further Gaslight Those Who Spoke Out

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Alexander Wang has once again responded to the sexual misconduct allegations that were made against him — and once again, it’s not a shining look.

As we reported, the designer previously denied the allegations multiple people made against him two months ago, calling the claims “false, fabricated and mostly anonymous accusations.” Well, the 37-year-old has apparently since changed his tune, and he’s now claiming he “knows better.”

In his message this week, Wang said he regrets “acting in a way that caused [his accusers] pain,” writing on Instagram:

“A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior. I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain.”

The fashion mogul continued:

“While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”

Oof… this is just not it, if you ask us.

See, there’s the disagreement of “details” line — a recurring theme for anyone accused of indecent behavior — which casts doubt on his accusers’ credibility. At the end of the day, this statement doesn’t come across as an apology that asks for forgiveness: it’s one that appears to further gaslight those speaking out. Basically, acknowledging pain is not the same as taking full accountability for pain. But clearly Wang disagrees!

Twitter users are wondering where the true remorse is, tweeting such thoughts as:

“Alex from The Bold Type had a way better apology (& might I say growth) than Alexander Wang” “Alexander wang where is the apology and regret in that?! Lmao” “Alexander Wang’s IG post apology is a whole lot of hollow.”

Aside from those tweets, one in particular stood out — that of attorney Lisa Bloom, who says her clients want to move forward:

We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 9, 2021

Hmm. Note how she says “acknowledge” and now “accept.”

As you may remember, the California native categorically denied the allegations after fashion industry watchdog Instagram accounts @s**tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada started sharing stories, most of which were anonymous, alleging sexual misconduct by the designer.

He said in a statement:

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever… Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating,” Wang continued at the time. “I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

In late December 2020, British model Owen Mooney publicly came forward with assault allegations against Wang, claiming that he was groped by the designer in the genital region in 2017. Trans model Gia Garrison later accused Wang of forcibly exposing her genitals at a club. In January, famed attorney Lisa Bloom announced her representation of “several men” who claim to be victims of the star.

What do U think of his latest response, Perezcious readers? Read it in full (below).

