Julia Fox Put On BLAST For Still Wearing Alexander Wang After Defending Amber Heard

Julia Fox is still making headlines following her split from Kanye West – but this time, for all of the wrong reasons!

ICYMI, the 32-year-old actress raised eyebrows on social media earlier this week when she gave her take about the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in a since-deleted Instagram post, claiming that Amber “never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him.” She then went on to say:

“Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially.”

Unsurprisingly, Julia faced a lot of backlash for her comments. Not only was she off the mark (abuse of power and abuse can be two separate things), as both partners in a relationship can be abusive to the other, but more specifically, social media users were quick to call her out for being a hypocrite for defending Amber while still supporting Alexander Wang and continuously wearing his pieces — despite the designer having several sexual assault allegations against him. One person tweeted:

“Julia fox has a lot to say about Amber Heard & Jonny Depp, but continues to support Alexander wang………so weird.”

Posting pictures from a recent grocery store outing in which Julia wore underwear designed by Alexander, someone else noted:

“i love Julia Fox but advocating for Amber Heard being a victim of abuse one week and then wearing Alexander Wang the next, is the height of hypocrisy imo.”

A third social media user said:

“Julia fox should not be talking about abuse while she is walking in Alexander Wang lmfao please stfu”

But it does not seem like the Uncut Gems star is letting the controversy get to her. She later made fun of her underwear look on Instagram Stories by sharing a meme of the outfit and also writing:

“I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol.”

Well, we can’t really say we’re not surprised that this was her reaction to people slamming her continued support of Alexander. This is the same person who defended Kanye for his disturbing behavior toward Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and several other celebrities on social media at one point, even saying it was just his “artistic creative expression.” And even more so, she never actually called out his antics and instead continuously praised him when they were still together! So is anyone really shocked that she is defending Amber while still sporting looks from an alleged abuser? Julia really might not have wanted to enter the chat here…

What are your thoughts about her take and the backlash, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Euan Cherry/WENN]