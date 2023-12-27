OMG! North West Gifted Bag With Kim Kardashian’s Viral Crying Face On It!

North West received an iconic gift for Christmas this year! In fact, the present is so legendary that her momma, Kim Kardashian, even plans to steal it!

The 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal her 10-year-old daughter got a custom purse from Alexander Wang featuring none other than her famous crying face! No joke! And North better be prepared to fight Kimmy Kakes for the bag now! The SKIMS creator wrote alongside a snapshot of the present:

“OMG this bag for North. I’m stealing it.”

Ha! We bet the purse will end up in Kim’s massive fashion archives soon! Check out the purse (below):

AH-MAZING!!!

As you most likely will recall, Kim went viral after an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2012 saw her getting very emotional over her marriage to Kris Humphries coming to an end after 72 days. We’re talking full-blown sobbing here! And the face she made while crying has continued to haunt her ever since! To the point where her own child got a custom bag with her cry face on it! LOLz!

You gotta admit, it’s pretty hilarious North got this image of Kim — of all the meme-worthy reactions her mom has made over the years, this is the perfect one for lil’ Northie.

