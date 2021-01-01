Alexander Wang Slams 'Baseless And Grotesquely False' Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Fashion designer Alexander Wang is responding to allegations of sexual assault — and he’s adamant about his innocence from all the accusations.

This whole controversy started earlier this week, of course, when two Instagram accounts serving as watchdogs in the fashion industry — @s-tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada — began sharing mostly anonymous accounts of alleged episodes of sexual misconduct and assault by the popular designer.

Related: Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Arrested On Federal Sex Trafficking Charges!

For his part, Wang released a statement about the allegations on Thursday evening. Sending it to People and other media outlets, the designer firmly denied the accusations against him, and answered for them (below):

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever. Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

Wow!

Of course, as we and other outlets have been reporting, this follows the damning Monday reveal on Instagram of multiple sexual assault allegations against the designer.

At the time, the industry watchdog accounts shared information like this post, declaring (below):

“Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now. Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this. Please unfollow @alexwangny & @alexanderwangny to show your support to the victims.”

And while most of the accounts and accusations against Wang were made anonymously, at least one person — model Owen Mooney — opted not to go the anonymous route and came forward publicly with his own allegations.

Related: Jeffree Star Accused Of Sexual Assault And Violence In Bombshell Report

According to Mooney’s account, Wang allegedly groped him in the genital area in a crowded New York City club in 2017. According to People, no one has yet come forward to either corroborate or deny Mooney’s publicly stated claim. The Model Alliance later released their own statement about the allegations against Wang, as well.

We’ll continue to update you as more news about this issue comes to light…

[Image via WENN]