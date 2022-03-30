Zoë Kravitz Blasts Will Smith -- Then Gets Called Out For Perving On Jaden!

The fallout from “The Slap” is more far-ranging than we could have imagined!

As soon as that shocking Oscars moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock happened, we knew the drama would have a ripple effect in Hollywood. But we didn’t know that anyone speaking up on the subject would also find themselves in the line of fire. Most of the Internet seems to have Will’s back, and anyone speaking out against him better have their affairs in order — because Twitter has the receipts!

Zoë Kravtiz learned this the hard way when she decided to use her own Academy Awards moment to call out the King Richard star. She captioned pics of both her red carpet look and her after-party fit with a snarky dig:

“And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Well, it didn’t take long for Twitter to turn that negativity right back on the Big Little Lies alum. As on person posted:

“zoe kravitz just mad at will smith for telling her to stay away from his son that’s why she said all that”

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of an interview Zoë did with V Magazine back in 2013, after starring in After Earth with Will and Jaden Smith. The somewhat creepy passage read:

“There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you. He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he’s so handsome, I was always like, when you’re older, you know, we’ll hang out…Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.”

Uhh… what!?

“Inappropriate” seems to be just scratching the surface here. The actress is a full ten years older than Jaden, BTW. And it gets worse, because someone replied with a clip from the Divergent premiere in 2014 where the pair greet each other on the red carpet. A 25-year-old Zoë called the teenager her “date” and “the love of my life” (!!!), saying she “texted him and said ‘you have to come'” to the event. After he said she looked like something out of “Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory,” she joked:

“That’s what a 16-year-old says to you as a compliment, it’s great.”

Is it, though??? Ch-ch-check out the very weird moment (below):

Now everything starting to make sense-

pic.twitter.com/fl7oddekg2 — sunny???? (@c_ewenike) March 30, 2022

This moment with Jaden is uncomfortable enough, but it’s not even the only thing Zoë got dragged for in the wake of her Will Smith comments. She also faced scrutiny for her close friendship with Alexander Wang (whom she has worked with for years and even designed her wedding dress), who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people.

I guess Zoe Kravitz prefers when people get assaulted backstage, like her friend Alexander Wang does it. — Elfed Up Shawty (@Lamiasdottir) March 29, 2022

Others highlighted comments The Batman star had made about her biracial upbringing:

Unlike Zoe, some of us can’t escape our blackness — and why would I ? the fact that she reduces Black culture to just… “Tyler Perry movies” and “Hip Hop music” is hilarious and very telling. https://t.co/27zOv05StU — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) March 29, 2022

Some even widened the target to include her dad, Lenny Kravitz, who back in 2000 dated a teenage Devon Aoki when he was 36:

I came online to giggle about dumb shit and now I’m learning grown ass Zoe Kravitz had a thing for 14 year old Jaden Smith, her daddy Lenny dated a 17 year old at 36. Man, Lisa and Jason best duck and cover. https://t.co/OOZE3N4pN0 — Star Trek: J.D. (@starklyjd) March 29, 2022

Zoë isn’t the only one getting this treatment, by the way. Jim Carrey said he was “sickened” by the audience’s positive reaction to Will, and he promptly got called out for his previous anti-vaccination comments, non-consensually kissing Alicia Silverstone at an awards show, and even uncomfortably grabbing the Fresh Prince himself, among other varying levels of misbehavior:

hey remember when jim carrey used to tweet videos of autistic children having meltdowns without the consent of them or their families to convince people not to get vaccinated https://t.co/8LNjDY4v8K — bethany (@chandIermonica) March 29, 2022

Will smith literally had to push Jim Carrey off of him at an award show because he grabbed him and tried to tongue kiss him. These people are so weird https://t.co/ELmvLdDXY1 — Jor-El (@CylentHill) March 29, 2022

Jim Carrey : “Will Smith should be in jail, no one should put their hands on ANYONE” Also Jim Carrey : pic.twitter.com/aVhz2r5KZF — raveen marie ???? (@xoraveen) March 29, 2022

says the guy who sexually assaulted alicia silverstone on stage https://t.co/5YLXhvZNXg pic.twitter.com/6TTmOU2cvm — yasmin (@ycsm1n) March 29, 2022

So @JimCarrey decided to open his mouth? The same Jim Carrey who knowingly gave his ex girlfriend multiple sexually transmitted diseases before she killed herself? The same Jim Carrey that's being sued by her mother for getting his ex hooked on drugs in the first place? pic.twitter.com/UheBF6wIXQ — Symone???????? (@symonelyfy) March 29, 2022

I love Jim Carrey but like there’s a whole documentary about him being a menace on set, can’t draw these lines, buddy https://t.co/IGgxwfHLF9 — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 29, 2022

Long story short? You come for King Richard, you best not miss! Folks are getting canceled just for having an opinion on this situation! We kind of love the chaos, but damn. Who will the Internet come for next???

