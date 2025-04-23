Heartbreaking Reason Allison Holker's Daughter Fears Siblings Will 'Resent' Her After tWitch's Death!

Allison Holker’s daughter is terrified of a future where her siblings “resent” her… All because of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death.

Allison co-hosts the Between Us podcast with Weslie Fowler — her 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. And on Sunday’s episode, the teen got extremely vulnerable about her relationship with younger siblings Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5 — both of whom Allison welcomed with the late dancer.

While tWitch may not be Weslie’s biological father, he and Allison started dating in 2010 — so he raised the teen almost her whole life…. She got more time with him than his own bio kids — and she’s terrified they’ll hate her for it:

“When my siblings grow up, I don’t want them to be like, ‘[You’re] not biologically related to him’ [or] ‘We’re his kids and we didn’t get to experience him,’ and like, ‘Why [did] he want to be there for you for so long but not for us?’ My biggest fear is that they grow up and they end up resenting, not only him, but us for experiencing it. I don’t want that to happen at all. I’d rather put my feelings aside for them.”

So completely heartbreaking to hear that’s weighing on Weslie’s mind. Stepping in to comfort her teary-eyed daughter, Allison reminded her:

“Well, what they get to have is they get to have us. And they get to have you as their big sister. And you’re so aware of these feelings, but I don’t want you to ever harp on that and live from that.”

She added:

“They’re not going to resent you. They’re going to wish they had those moments with him, but they’re going to love that you’re teaching them and you’re loving them on that same way you’re presenting that same energy that he would’ve had to them.”

Awww.

Still, Weslie couldn’t help but empathize with them as she similarly lost out on time with her own bio dad:

“I had a dad who I wasn’t around as often, and I wish I could have been. So it’s like the smallest scale compared to what they’re going to experience on a big scale already, it’s like I’m already hurt for them and they don’t even know the gravity of it.”

She added:

“I know Maddox just wishes that there was someone that he could look up to that’s just not always talking about makeup. We try to learn about basketball and try to be in the know with him, but it’s hard. I just wish he had that.”

You can hear more from their conversation (below):

So brave of them to open up like this. Our hearts are with them.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

[Images via Between Us with Allison and Weslie/YouTube & tWitch/Instagram]