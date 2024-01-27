Alyssa Milano Defends Asking Fans To Help Pay For Son's Baseball Trip!

Alyssa Milano is clapping back at the critics.

In case you missed it, social media users slammed the 51-year-old actress this week after she shared a link to a GoFundMe page she started on behalf of her husband David Bugliari on X (Twitter) and asked fans to donate for her 12-year-old son Milo’s baseball team’s trip to Cooperstown. The page notes the funds would go toward “travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families.” If any money is left over, the team planned to use it for “pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

The post quickly received attention online — but not in a good way. People were not happy about a celebrity and her talent agent hubby asking fans to give money instead of forking over the cash for the trip herself. What is worse? It seemed like Alyssa hadn’t contributed to the fundraiser at all, per TMZ. Unless she donated anonymously, her name doesn’t appear anywhere as a donor! Yikes…

Well, the Charmed star caught wind of the backlash. Instead of ignoring the criticism, Alyssa took a moment to defend herself, insisting she had done a lot to fund the baseball team in the past! Taking to X on Friday, she wrote:

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!”

She added:

“Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

In other words, Alyssa swears she goes above and beyond to help the team when she can. See the post (below):

But does Alyssa not understand why fans are so upset about someone famous turning to fans for donations? It’s absolutely wild for a celeb like her to do this! In the comments section, though, many defended the Who’s the Boss? alum. One fan argued:

“It’s unreal, right away, just because you’re an actress, people think you have to fund the entire thing. There’s not a damn thing wrong with your doing this. It’s a great example for the kids to see you as Alyssa the Mom, not Alyssa the actress. This world is overrun with/Karens!”

To which Alyssa responded:

“I know. And I would if I could.”

Despite the backlash, her fundraiser appears to have been very successful! The team received $9,186 in donations as of writing this, so they are very close to hitting their goal! What are YOUR thoughts on the controversy, Perezcious readers? Do you still think Alyssa never should have asked fans to donate? Sound OFF in the comments below.

