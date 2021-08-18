Alyssa Milano Heroically Stopped Car Crash After Her Uncle Suffered A Heart Attack At The Wheel

Alyssa Milano and her uncle were involved in a terrifying car accident that could have taken both their lives.

On Tuesday morning, the 48-year-old actress was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of her uncle Mitchell Carp‘s SUV on a freeway in El Lay when he suddenly suffered a medical emergency and fell unconscious. According to TMZ, the passed out driver swerved into another lane and collided into another car. Upon realizing the dangerous situation, Milano quickly reached across the front seat and pressed on the brakes with her hand to stop the vehicle.

Whoa, that’s some quick thinking!

Once the car completely stopped, she reportedly sprang into action and gave her uncle CPR until the first responders arrived on the scene. It has not been confirmed whether Alyssa suffered from any injuries following her crash. However, her quick action certainly prevented this accident from becoming something so much worse.

Later that day, the activist hinted at the car crash in a message on Twitter about the importance of knowing how to protect your loved ones. She tweeted at the time:

“We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”

So true! But that’s not all the Who’s The Boss star had to say on the matter…

On Wednesday, Milano finally confirmed the scary incident, revealing that her uncle experienced a severe heart attack while driving and was taken to UCLA Medical Center for treatment. She wrote in a thread on her account:

“Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash.”

Milano went on to thank the bystanders and medical team who helped the two during the crash, expressing:

“I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.”

The star then gave an update on Uncle Mitch, who she described as “such an important past of our family,” writing:

“He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”

Oh no!

The New York native concluded with a request that the public and media “afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.” Alyssa then further encouraged everyone to obtain CPR training in case of future emergencies:

“Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”

Sending all the positive energy to uncle Mitch and Alyssa during this time! Here is hoping that he pulls through and makes a speedy recovery.

In the meantime, everyone listen to Alyssa! Get basic CPR training! It just might save a loved one’s life!

