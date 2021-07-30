Alyssa Milano Confirms She & Charmed Sister Rose McGowan Still Aren't On Speaking Terms!

Alyssa Milano once again openly acknowledged her strained relationship with former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan in a new TikTok video this week — and sadly it hasn’t gotten better.

In fact, forget “strained.” Milano confirmed there is no relationship after answering a fan question on the social media site about how she and McGowan, who played Paige on the ever-popular show, still do not speak to each other.

The 48-year-old actress hopped on to TikTok on Wednesday to deliver her version of the Chopping Dance trend. While doing so, she answered some of “the most frequently asked questions about my career” straight to the camera.

When a follower asked the Who’s The Boss alum about her current involvement with her former co-stars, Alyssa answered very carefully, with this simple response:

“I speak to Holly”

Ahhh! That speaks volumes…

So that would be Holly Marie Combs, who played the eldest Halliwell sister on the hit WB show! And it’s who she left out (Rose) that really raised our eyebrows!

Ch-ch-check out the TikTok video response from earlier this week (below):

Down in the comment section, a fan asked for further clarification of why Alyssa no longer talks to Rose — and innerestingly, Alyssa gave a direct answer about the issues between the former co-stars.

She wrote:

“Because she’s been publicly very hurtful to me and my family. Simple as that. Love her always though. I hope she heals and finds solace.”

Simply stated!

Of course, for anyone who has been following Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan for any length of time, none of this really comes as a surprise. Back in August 2020, the duo got into a spat on Twitter over politics when McGowan openly complained about whether the Democratic Party had the ability “to solve ANYTHING.”

When Milano hit back with what she termed as a thread of accomplishments from the Dems, McGowan openly hit back by accusing Milano of co-opting the #MeToo Movement for her own personal gains — and creating a “toxic” environment on the Charmed set!

Earlier in the year, the duo openly fought on social media regarding sexual misconduct allegations against then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. And two years earlier, back in 2018, McGowan called Milano herself “a lie” and criticized the latter’s involvement in Hollywood’s Time’s Up movement.

Regardless of who is right about what here between these two, it’s pretty clear to us why Milano has given up on trying to make peace with McGowan (and vice versa, TBH). It might be a while — if ever — before cooler heads can prevail in this contentious relationship.

