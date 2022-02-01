Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Following Death Of 5-Month-Old Son With Nick Cannon After He Confirms Pregnancy With Bre Tiesi

Alyssa Scott has spoken out following Nick Cannon‘s announcement that he’s expecting another child.

On Monday, we reported how the TV host confirmed he is indeed expecting his eighth child, a boy, this time with model Bre Tiesi. Hours later, Alyssa opened up on Instagram and reflected on the news in light of her own challenging time recently, having lost 5-month old Zen Scott Cannon, whom she shared with Nick, to a brain tumor back in early December.

Writing about her emotions following Nick’s new baby news, Scott shared:

“I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most. It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

And she continued:

“It’s important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.”

Here’s the full post, including a second IG Stories post that came later on Monday in which Alyssa revealed she was “eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most” (below):

Sending all of our love to Alyssa as she continues to grapple with the tragedy of her infant son’s death.

