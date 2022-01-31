Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting His 8th Child! Here's What He Had To Say About It!

Nick Cannon is going to be a dad yet again!

The Nick Cannon Show host spoke up about his family reveal during Monday morning’s episode of the TV show.

Of course, we previously reported the news over the weekend, confirming he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby. And on Monday, Nick confirmed the news while also discussing the fact that the boy will be his eighth child.

Speaking about the news that broke over the weekend, Nick shared a picture from the pair’s recent gender reveal party and said:

“I want to share this beautiful, extraordinary moment. It’s me and Bre, the next mother. It’s a boy. We found out officially yesterday.”

Love it! So much for that celibacy claim, though…

Of course, Cannon is already dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 4-year-old Golden Sagon and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell, along with 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with another ex, Abby De La Rosa. Plus, last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, though, the infant Zen died back in December after a battle with brain cancer.

The new baby news prompted Nick to open up about his quickly-growing family, too.

Attempting to explain his “next mother” comment (above), the Masked Singer host said:

“That sounds weird saying ‘the next mother,’ because as everybody knows, I have a lot of children, and I love them all, dearly, sincerely. And every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition. Parents know what I mean when I talk about the love you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, or a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here. It doesn’t matter how many you have or any of that. It’s this unconditional-like love, this Godly-like love that comes over the process.”

He went on from there, explaining more about how all the commentary about his growing family has affected his mental health:

“I try to always operate on a high frequency, but as much as I try to ignore some of the negative, or the lower frequency things, I’m not impervious to hearing and reading what people say about me. Look, y’all, it definitely affects me, because I’m a human being. … It’s hard sometimes because I hear people say they think I’m crazy, or something is wrong with me, or even more so when they say I’m careless, or irresponsible, or selfish.

He explained the difficulty of this new baby news coming out amid the aftermath of Zen’s tragic death, too:

“We didn’t expect Zen to pass away, all of the news was so unexpected, so to figure out a chronological order or a hierarchy, it kept me up at night. I always talk about a lot of the guilt I felt in losing Zen, and how to deal with this with my other children, and that was a lot of the guilt, too, guilt for everyone involved. And I just really want to say thank you to every one of my family members who have just been so understanding in helping me through this process.”

Cannon revealed the new baby news wasn’t supposed to drop like this in light of the mourning period after Zen’s death, but rumors over the weekend preempted the wait:

“Even that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned, to talk about it. We wanted to hold off on it as long as we can, but it happened. I’m here. I’m with my family, and I get to discuss it. I get to be open. And that’s the beauty of having platforms like this.”

Ultimately, he had a message for those who criticize his family planning methods.

Nick concluded:

“I’m taking it one day at a time, but when a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited, I’m happy, and y’all are going to go with me on this entire journey. So, for all the doubters, naysayers, nonbelievers, pessimists, antagonists in my incredible journey, who don’t wish me and my family a happy ending, well you are going to see. We are going to get to it. I’m going to be the best dad I can possibly be, I’m trying my best, and you can join me in this extraordinary story. Ain’t nothing ordinary about me, y’all! That’s why y’all watch. I’m fascinating!”

You can watch the full video (below):

