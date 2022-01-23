Nick Cannon Says He’s ‘Still Missing My Little Dude’ After Son Zen’s Death

Nick Cannon continues to grieve the loss of his son Zen.

The talk show host shared a picture of himself with five of his children – including his late son, 7-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — on Instagram Friday. Alongside the photo, he wrote an emotional tribute to his five-month-old baby boy who died of brain cancer last month, expressing:

“Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight. … We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!”

As you most likely know, Cannon welcomed Zen with model Alyssa Scott in July 2021. However, he revealed during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show that the little one sadly passed away following a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a routine checkup:

“We thought it would be a routine process. We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool. But by the time we found out that he had another condition. And I think it was called, if I’m not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause. His head was starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head.”

The rapper previously recalled how hard it was having to tell his kids about Zen’s death in an interview with People, noting how Moroccan and Monroe “helped” deal with it:

“Having to explain that to 10-year-olds (Moroccan and Monroe) and a 4-year-old (Golden) is pretty intense. But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey.”

Cannon also remember the moment that he held his son for the last time on the beach before Zen passed away that evening, sharing:

“I was like, ‘We have to watch the sun rise and just be there with him one last time,’ It was beautiful. I see it as a blessing that I got to be there. Alyssa says, ‘I think he was just waiting for you.’”

Speaking on the heartbreaking loss, Cannon said:

“We had a short time with a true angel. My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer. He was the most loving baby. I look at being his father as a great privilege.”

We cannot imagine how hard this must still be for Nick. Continuing to send our love to him.

