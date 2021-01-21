Not A Drill! Get Your First Listen To RAPPER Amanda Bynes' New Single!

Amanda Bynes: actress, designer, and now… rapper?

The Nickelodeon alum teased her hip-hop debut on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a clip of an upcoming song titled Diamonds that sees the popular star rapping.

The tune also features artist Precise, who is believed to be Bynes’ fiancé Paul Michael, as he also posted a video of himself wrapping along to the song on TikTok.

While Precise handles the verse in the clip, Bynes tackles what seems to be the chorus, crooning lyrics like:

“Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds / On my neck / On my wrist / Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds.”

Take a listen to the snippet (below).

We guess this new collab means the couple are going strong!

As fans know, the Easy A actress announced her engagement to Michael, a man she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine’s Day 2020. Although they briefly split the following month, Bynes revealed in May that they were still engaged, and that she was working towards her bachelor’s degree.

At the time, the 34-year-old revealed she’d “spent the last 2 months in treatment” where she “worked on coping skills to help with [her] social anxiety that caused [her] to drop out of school months ago.” Fortunately, she noted that she was then “back on track and doing well!”

Bynes’ attorney David Esquibias confirmed that much in October of last year, telling People the actress was working on her degree at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising after graduating with her associate’s degree last summer. He shared:

“Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don’t get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree.”

Meanwhile, Amanda and Michael ended the year on a strong note. The pair were spotted on several outings over the last month, with the starlet still wearing an engagement ring on her ring finger. At the time, a source told E! News what a “great influence” Paul has been on the performer, sharing:

“She’s still with Paul, and he’s actually a great influence on her. He’s an advocate for her sobriety, and he’s just a really wonderful, nice person. She’s definitely been in a much healthier place… She’s on great terms with her parents right now, too. Amanda and Paul don’t live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall Amanda is doing great right now.”

Sounds like things are going well for her on all fronts!

What do U think about Amanda’s new career phase, Perezcious readers?

