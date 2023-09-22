Amanda Bynes Is Thinking About Leaving LA And Taking On 'A New Work Project' Amid Treatment?!

Could Amanda Bynes once again grace our screens soon?

The What I Like About You alum has been working on her mental health ever since being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold back in June. And as Perezcious readers will recall, in July, she checked herself into an inpatient treatment program in Orange County. But now, she’s thinking about the future — possibly away from Los Angeles.

Related: Amanda Spotted In Public On Rare Venture Out Of SoCal Mental Health Facility

A source spoke to ET about the 37-year-old star’s plans. For one, that insider made it seem like Bynes wants to leave El Lay — and yet also possibly work again in the industry?! The source explained:

“[Bynes] is thinking about her future and considering moving away from LA and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue. She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way.”

Wow! We wonder what that “new work project” may be. That would really be something!

The source continued:

“Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts.”

That’s very important.

Related: Amanda Reportedly Didn’t Have A Lot Of People In Her Life Prior To Psychiatric Hold

The source also said Amanda has apparently been putting in the work as far as getting better is concerned. There is supposedly just one major remaining hurdle to nail down: consistently taking her medication. The insider revealed:

“Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues.”

And it sounds like things are starting to turn a corner for her now after a few dark months over the summer:

“When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication. She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better.”

Here’s hoping this works out for the star!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U make of this report that Bynes could put her time into a “new work project” soon?

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]