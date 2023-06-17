Amanda Bynes Taken Into Police Custody AGAIN!

Amanda Bynes was put in police custody once again this weekend, according to a report from TMZ.

Of course it was just three months ago the All That alum was found wandering naked on the street after a psychotic break. She was taken into police custody back in March as well, that time on a 5150 psychiatric hold. What happened this time??

According to the outlet, police were called on Saturday morning about a woman “in distress.” When the LAPD arrived they found that woman was Bynes. It’s unclear if the What A Girl Wants actress was the one who called or not. Last time she became clear-headed enough to flag down a car and ask for help. Is that what happened this time?

Related: Amanda’s ‘Dramatic Weight Loss’ Caused By Prescription Drug Use?!

TMZ obtained photos from the scene showing Amanda being handcuffed and put into a squad car. Eyewitnesses later confirmed to the outlet what seems clear in the photos — that Amanda was perfectly calm while dealing with the cops. However, they also say she looked “defeated.” (You can see the pics HERE.)

A law enforcement source told them she was brought to the station where a special unit was waiting to give a proper assessment — and determine whether the 37-year-old needed medical treatment. From there it’ll be decided if Amanda needs to be placed on another 5150 and put in the hospital or released.

We’re really pulling for her — and hoping this is a tiny speed bump on the road to recovery!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram.]