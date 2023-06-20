Amanda Bynes Placed On New 72-Hour Psychiatric Hold After Weekend Police Interaction

Amanda Bynes has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

As we reported over the weekend, the She’s The Man alum came into contact with LAPD officers on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. A call had come in early that morning regarding a “woman in distress,” and police showed up to the scene where the caller reported the incident to be.

When they got there, per TMZ, officers “intercepted” Amanda. They interacted with her and determined she needed extra assistance, so they took her to the police station for a medical evaluation.

Now, we have learned that once she got to the precinct, she was determined to need more intensive medical care than just a brief evaluation.

Per that news outlet in a new report published on Monday afternoon, it appears the 37-year-old star has now been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

As you may recall, that type of psychiatric hold can be deemed mandatory for up to 72 hours under the power of the law. In that time, Bynes will remain under the care of medical professionals in a supervised treatment center.

Of course, the Easy A star is just coming off another recent 5150 hold after it was determined she needed a mental health intervention back in late March. So, it appears as though there is more to do when it comes to getting the What A Girl Wants star back on track.

There is one more significant detail to report this time around, too: according to that news outlet, it was Bynes herself who called the cops about the “woman in distress.” Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Monday that the former child star was the one who dialed for help in the first place, and not somebody else concerned about her.

Whatever the case may be with that, we continue to hold out hope that Amanda will get the professional care and help that she needs in these next 72 hours — and beyond.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

