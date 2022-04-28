Amanda Bynes Says Fiancé Drug Tested 'Clean' After Accusing Him Of Using 'Crack Cocaine' -- More Details About The Incident HERE!

Amanda Bynes has made an important update on the scary situation with her fiancé Paul Michael!

Early Thursday morning, the former Nickelodeon star took to her Instagram Story with serious allegations against her other half, claiming that she found his stash of “crack cocaine” and that he has been “using for the past six months.” She also insisted he’s been demonstrating concerning behavior as of late causing her to kick him out of the house:

“Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed. His behavior’s alarming, and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”

Related: Why Amanda Bynes Is Turning Down EVERY Interview, From Networks To YouTube

The She’s the Man star is now providing more information on the whole situation — and it sounds like she’s trying to work through the ordeal with her husband-to-be. Returning to the app with another video to clarify some things she had stated in her first post, the actress corrected her previous statement about what kind of porn Paul was caught watching, sharing:

“Correction: Paul looked up MILFs, moms and sons just popped up.”

She also seemingly backtracked her thoughts on his drug use, adding:

“Also, I went to CVS, bought a drug test. Paul tested clean. Paul’s clean.”

Well, that’s good news…

Related: Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Judge Terminates Her Conservatorship!

But it seems that these allegations are only stirring up problems within the relationship.

According to TMZ, after Amanda posted the allegations online, Paul called the cops claiming that they were having a verbal dispute. Despite being kicked out of the home already at that point, he stayed until police arrived on the scene at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Michael then told cops Amanda had been taking his Adderall and was out of control.

That’s heartbreaking if true considering Amanda is just weeks into her freedom from her 9-year conservatorship. According to Page Six, Paul denied the allegations made against him and claimed he had no idea what the 36-year-old was talking about on his Instagram feed shortly after his fiancée’s first post, as well.

It’s hard to know exactly what’s going on, but we hope they’re both staying safe and healthy as these issues are sorted out!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]