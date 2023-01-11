Sheryl Lee Ralph Throws Shade At The Kardashians -- Who Paid '$10,000' For Lips Like Hers!

Sheryl Lee Ralph threw some major shade on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday!

The 66-year-old Abbott Elementary star was asked by InStyle what advice she would give to her 15-year-old self today, and she did not hesitate to pull out a poignant message all about loving every part of herself. She expressed:

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

But without missing a beat, Sheryl then took aim at none other than the Kardashian family! She said:

“And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph. You’re good!”

Related: Twitter Calls Out Austin Butler After He Claims Elvis Has Become Part Of His ‘DNA’



Damn!!! See the shocking moment (below):

Her red carpet moment went viral on social media, with many applauding Sheryl for her comments. See some of the Twitter reactions (below):

“I would pay money to have seen the Kardashians face when they saw this. The inspiring shade was everything! Sheryl Lee Ralph gives zero damns and I’m here for it.” “But the way Sheryl Lee Ralph shaded the Kardashians on The Red Carpet….I was here for it” “no one can get away with something like this except for Sheryl lee Ralph” “Sheryl Lee Ralph’s statement is something a lot of young black girls need to hear from someone of her stature.”

While she received a ton of praise, some social media users thought dragging the Kardashians was an “unnecessary” thing to do:

“I am not even a fan of the Kardashians but that comment about them by Sheryl lee ralph made me give her the side eye. It was very unnecessary and petty.” “Sheryl Lee Ralph shading the Kardashians on the red carpet was totally unnecessary.”

However, it looks like Sheryl is standing by her comments — no matter how the critics feel! The Dreamgirls star re-shared a clip of the interview and doubled down on her remarks on Twitter, writing:

“I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!”

I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight! ????❤️ — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 11, 2023

The KarJenners haven’t reacted to the shade at this time — but if they ever do call out Sheryl, it sounds like she won’t be apologizing for it! Reactions to the shade, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Nicky Nelson/WENN, Kylie Jenner/Instagram]