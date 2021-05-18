Amelia Hamlin Dons Lisa Rinna's Wedding Dress In New Shoot -- You Seeing This Scott Disick??

Here comes the bride… Well, kinda!

Scott Disick hasn’t gotten down on one knee yet, but that didn’t stop Amelia Gray Hamlin from striking a pose in her momma Lisa Rinna’s wedding dress! For the 19-year-old’s Paper Magazine cover shoot, she recreated iconic looks from the Melrose Place star’s past — including donning the 57-year-old’s Vera Wang dress!

Related: Kim & Kanye’s Staff Are Reportedly Considering Legal Action Over Working Conditions!

Check out the STUNNING photos (below)!

What inspired them, you ask?? Apparently the young model had some apologizing to do for past Mother’s Day celebrations, explaining:

“My mom has always been kind of crazy about her Mother’s Day gift. One year I forgot to write her a card and s**t hit the fan. So this Mother’s Day I was like, ‘I’m going to do something so unique and cool that she’ll forget about that time I forgot to write her that card.'”

Certainly unique, and perhaps a message to her hunky beau? While she’s not quite ready to marry at the moment, Amelia’s totally fantasizing about that big day:

“I’m not talking about a wedding any time soon, but you’ve inspired me.”

WOW!! How you feeling about this Scott?!? What about you, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Scott Disick/Instagram]