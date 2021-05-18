Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's 'Disgruntled' Staff Are Reportedly Considering Legal Action Over Working Conditions!

Amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, it would seem that Kim Kardashian does not need any further legal troubles — but if she doesn’t tread carefully, that may be exactly what she gets!

A damning new report published late Monday night in The Sun asserts that the family’s domestic staff is allegedly considering legal action over what they deem unacceptable working conditions. WHOA!

According to the outlet, “some employees” of the estranged couple are strongly considering lawyering up after seeing Kanye be hit by similar claims from people in his Sunday Service choir several months ago. In those allegations, choir staff members alleged the rapper “mistreated workers” and noted little pay, long hours, and unacceptable working conditions.

Now, the KUWTK star’s domestic employees are reportedly viewing that as something of a blueprint for them to find recourse in their own careers. One insider told the U.K. tabloid (below):

“Since members of his Sunday Service crew sued, other employees have been considering their options. There’s apparently a potential lawsuit in the works against Kim involving multiple employees. They are believed to be domestic workers employed at her home who allegedly may have been misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees.”

Wow!

And it could get even worse! The source also noted that “some” of Kimye’s home employees are said to be young teenagers!! If that’s true — and if their worker status has been misclassified, and/or they’ve been putting in hours longer than the maximum set by law — the divorcing couple could be in some seriously deep s**t.

The insider explained:

“If a lawsuit is filed, then one issue would be how much control Kim and her staff had over them. And if minors were employed and worked more than the maximum limit set by law, then there may be a case of child labour violations.”

Jeez!!!

This report is kind of confounding, TBH, because you’d think Kim would know better than to allegedly misclassify and/or mistreat employees, what with her concern for justice and her ever-improving legal knowledge. Add this scandal to that Italian statue f**k-up earlier this month, too, and that marks two major demerits for Kimye in the last couple weeks.

So what gives here?? Is the exes’ business manager asleep at the wheel or something?!

It’s all doubly dramatic because of their impending divorce, of course. For now, that’s gone about as smoothly as possible, all things considered. But any major impending legal action from domestic workers could definitely f**k that up! Not to mention any unexpected behavior from Kim’s former other half…

What do U make of the potential litigation here, Perezcious readers?! Kanye, sure, maybe, but we def didn’t expect Kim to be in the middle of an alleged employee blowout! Doesn’t she know better?!

