Scott Disick Apparently Is Amelia Gray Hamlin’s ‘First Serious Boyfriend’!

While Scott Disick is staying away from Kourtney Kardashian, it seems like things have become more serious between Amelia Gray Hamlin and him!

On Friday, a source reported to Entertainment Tonight that the couple has been going strong and aren’t too concerned about the (cringy) 18-year age gap between them, saying:

“Amelia and Scott are doing well. Amelia is mature for her age, and Scott and her [get] along great, and things are easy.”

Even more so, the relationship has become super special for the 19-year-old model since this is her “first serious boyfriend.” The insider explained to the outlet:

“She’s really into him. She likes to be cute with him and definitely has a big ‘crush’ on him.”

Ahhh young love… The romance has definitely heated up, especially since a different confidant previously spilled to ET that Scott and Amelia have talked about possibly living in Miami, Florida, together:

“Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly. They’ve been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia.”

Why so far away from El Lay? It could have something to do with Kourt’s hot relationship with Travis Barker, which has reportedly caused some issues. As we reported before, it has been a wee bit “tense” between Scott and the 42-year-old reality star. Apparently, the Talentless founder has been focusing on “his new life in Miami” while his ex-girlfriend has grown closer to the Blink-182 drummer. But it gets worse as:

“They are barely speaking. It’s hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else.”

Eek!

While it may be awkward, the duo reportedly “aren’t fighting by any means” but things have just changed. Still, the father of three feels a divide with Kourtney:

“Scott will always be in Kourtney’s life, it’s just a different dynamic right now. Scott wished Kourtney a happy Mother’s Day privately but is really distancing himself. He doesn’t want to interfere with her relationship. They do connect about the kids often, but that’s about the extent of it currently.”

And Lord Disick isn’t the only one who seems to have a problem with the relationship! Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has not shied away from expressing her feelings about the twosome’s public romance. Earlier this week, she even spoke to People about the lovers strange form of affection, saying:

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes].

But Kourtney and Travis don’t seem to be concerned over their exes’ opinions, especially since there have been reports swirling around that they could get engaged soon. A source previously told ET:

“Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis. Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn’t been sure that’s the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn’t feel the need or want the pressure of getting married.”

Don’t worry, Scott, you still have Amelia… at least, for now!

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram & Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram]