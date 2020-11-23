American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, & So Many More Show Highlights!

Another COVID-compliant awards show was pulled off without a hitch!!
This year’s American Music Awards was hosted by Taraji P. Henson, and she really brought the fun! Celebs came out in droves to perform and appear — so we gathered the can’t miss highlights for you to enjoy!
Related: Miley Cyrus Has A Harsh Message To Her Exes In New Music Video!
Ch-ch-check out the best of the 2020 AMAs (below)!
Contents [hide]
Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes
Monster – Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber #AMAs #AmericanMusicAwards #AMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/L2UZdLNAkw
— Shawn's Wonderful World ???????? (@TheShawnsWorld) November 23, 2020
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their performance of Monster.
Jennifer Lopez & Maluma
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma did a Chicago-style Pa’ Ti + Lonely and it was SPICY!!
Megan Thee Stallion
MEGAN THEE STALLION WITH THE WORLD TV PREMIERE #Body #AMAs pic.twitter.com/NG0934uKGs
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 23, 2020
Megan Thee Stallion dazzled with her new “love yourself” anthem Body!
The Weeknd
VIDEO: @TheWeeknd performs his songs "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears" at the #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/Y24FKUNlAw
— Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020
The Weeknd performed his songs In Your Eyes and Save Your Tears. I think we’re over this bandaged era, though…
Nelly
Nelly performed a medley of his greatest hits with a hypeman like it was 2002. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/GyZGvpqLR1
— No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) November 23, 2020
Early aughts rapper Nelly delighted with a medley of his biggest hits! And social media LOVED IT!
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa impressed with her floaty fun performance of Levitating! She is such a great performer!
Katy Perry & Darius Rucker
Katy Perry serving pure vocals with “Only Love” performance for the first time at #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/5dE7we9rTI
— Perry Crave ★ (@PerryCrave) November 23, 2020
Katy Perry and Darius Rucker took the stage to perform Only Love. KP dedicated the song to her father — awww!
Billie Eilish
I JUST THINK THAT BILLIE EILISH #AMAs pic.twitter.com/fMUnKs7tW6
— amel ❀ (@eilishsprouse) November 23, 2020
Billie Eilish performed Therefore I am! We’re seeing red — and dig it!
Taylor Swift
Of course we needed to shout out Taylor Swift, who didn’t perform, but made a special appearance to accept her Artist of the Year win! And bonus — she finally confirmed she’s re-recording all her albums RIGHT NOW. Take that, Scooter Braun!
BTS
[INFO]????
¡BTS cierra el show con 'Dynamite' en los American Music Awards 2020!#BTS_Dynamite #BTS @BTS_twt
— BTS SQUAD ⁷ | #BTS_BE ♡ (@BitiiezLuv) November 23, 2020
BTS (RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V) closed the show with a Dynamite performance!
What was your favorite AMAs moment, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF in the comments (below) with all your thoughts!!
[Image via Instagram/YouTube/ABC]