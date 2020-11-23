American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, & So Many More Show Highlights!

Another COVID-compliant awards show was pulled off without a hitch!!

This year’s American Music Awards was hosted by Taraji P. Henson, and she really brought the fun! Celebs came out in droves to perform and appear — so we gathered the can’t miss highlights for you to enjoy!

Ch-ch-check out the best of the 2020 AMAs (below)!

Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their performance of Monster.

Jennifer Lopez & Maluma

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma did a Chicago-style Pa’ Ti + Lonely and it was SPICY!!

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion dazzled with her new “love yourself” anthem Body!

The Weeknd

The Weeknd performed his songs In Your Eyes and Save Your Tears. I think we’re over this bandaged era, though…

Nelly

Nelly performed a medley of his greatest hits with a hypeman like it was 2002. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/GyZGvpqLR1 — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) November 23, 2020

Early aughts rapper Nelly delighted with a medley of his biggest hits! And social media LOVED IT!

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa impressed with her floaty fun performance of Levitating! She is such a great performer!

Katy Perry & Darius Rucker

Katy Perry serving pure vocals with “Only Love” performance for the first time at #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/5dE7we9rTI — Perry Crave ★ (@PerryCrave) November 23, 2020

Katy Perry and Darius Rucker took the stage to perform Only Love. KP dedicated the song to her father — awww!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performed Therefore I am! We’re seeing red — and dig it!

Taylor Swift

Of course we needed to shout out Taylor Swift, who didn’t perform, but made a special appearance to accept her Artist of the Year win! And bonus — she finally confirmed she’s re-recording all her albums RIGHT NOW. Take that, Scooter Braun!

BTS

BTS (RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V) closed the show with a Dynamite performance!

