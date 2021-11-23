Machine Gun Kelly Absolutely BOLTS When Asked About BFF Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Relationship!

Machine Gun Kelly is all about playing it coy… or… maybe he’s just dead-set on not having to talk about Pim?!

The Midnight in the Switchgrass star, real name Colson Baker, showed up to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night with his daughter Casie Colson Baker in tow. And while Casie looked stunning, and the duo made the event out to be a heartwarming daddy-daughter date night, what really caught our attention was the performing artist’s total non-take on pal Pete Davidson‘s flourishing new relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian!

Cameras captured the awkward moment, which occurred in just seconds as the tattooed star and his 12-year-old walked down the red carpet prior to the show. Pulled aside by ET reporter Cassie DiLaura, the Tickets to My Downfall artist clearly didn’t want to hang around for long to chat.

DiLaura inquired about MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, who he revealed couldn’t make it to the event because she was on location filming a movie — hence the daddy-daughter night out in her place! But when DiLaura asked the question on all of our minds about MGK’s BFF Pete and his new A-list gal, the Bad Things rocker practically sprinted away from the microphone! Seriously, he could not have gotten out of there quicker if he’d been training with Usain Bolt! LOLz!

Putting his hand over his face as soon as the Pim question came up, the 31-year-old star appeared to crack a small smile out of the corner of his mouth, and said this several times (below):

“No comment. No comment. No comment.”

And with that, he was gone!

Like we said, you’ve gotta see the moment in real-time (below), because it all happens SO fast:

Wow!

Sooooo is he just playing coy?! Or is there something else going on??

Our bet is on the former, as MGK and Pete have been really good friends for a long time. Also, Megan is on good terms with the KarJenner fam herself, and has even modeled recently for Kim’s SKIMS brand, so it’s not like there’s any reasonable expectation for their to be any bad blood there. More likely it’s probably just a star keeping his mouth shut about his pal’s new romantic pursuit to keep things playful and mysterious! And it’s working. We want to know more! LOLz!

Oh, and SNL cast members can also relate to MGK’s “no comment” vibe here! One star of the weekly sketch show, Chris Redd, took to Twitter on Monday evening to share his thoughts on being asked about Pim by entertainment journalists.

As you can see (below), his take on this makes a lot of sense:

When y’all interviewer’s ask us about Pete & Kim, what EXACTLY are y’all looking for info wise?! Lol like “WHAT?! NO I HATE THE THOUGHT OF THIS UNION!!” Shit is weird , ask me if my parents are still together! That’s something I actually have stake in! — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) November 23, 2021

Ha! He’s not wrong!

(BTW, Redd tweeted to someone in the replies confirming that, yes, his parents are still together. So there you go!) What do U make of Pim’s takeover of the celeb stratosphere, Perezcious readers?! And other stars’ reactions to it??

Honestly it shouldn’t be too surprising to see the entertainment world ravenous for Kim news… this is the kind of attention that follows the KKW Beauty founder pretty much wherever she goes! Still, we can at least understand some of the desire to keep things unsaid among other celebs in their orbit. Gotta keep things mysterious and low-key, right?!

