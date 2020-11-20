Got A Tip?

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Has A HARSH Message For Cody Simpson & Liam Hemsworth In New Music Video With Dua Lipa!

Thought Miley Cyrus would be taking the high road when it comes to her exes? Think again!

The pop superstar just dropped a sexy, juicy new music video for Prisoner, her freshly released song with Dua Lipa, which showed the ladies getting into all kinds of trouble — with their hands (and tongues) all over each other.

But the most brow-raising moment of the video came at the end, when Miley gave a direct message to Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson. It read:

“In loving memory of all my exes… eat s**t.”

Ouch!

This isn’t the amiable attitude we got from the Black Mirror actress on the heels of her respective breakups, so we’re a bit shocked to read this. Then again, the note could just be part of the video’s anarchic, punk rock vibes — but honestly who knows with Miley!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Ch-ch-check out the video (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

Nov 20, 2020 07:00am PDT

