JoJo Siwa STUNS On AMAs Red Carpet With Grown-Up Look: 'First Time' In 'Dress And Heels'

We almost didn’t recognize her without all the glitter!

Now that JoJo Siwa has said goodbye to her signature ponytail and bow, the teen sensation is redefining her entire look! On Sunday, the Dancing with the Stars contestant showed up to the 2021 American Music Awards in her most stunning and mature outfit EVER!

The 18-year-old wore a chic off-the-shoulder black gown with sheer panels lining the tulle skirt, delicate jewelry (inspired by DWTS), and bedazzled Christian Louboutin heels. Her hair was left down, aside from a few strands pulled back into a braid. She didn’t completely shy away from colors either! The performer added a subtle touch of rainbow eyeliner to her look, as well. Very different from her usual attire (as seen in the inset taken in 2018, above).

Related: Camila Cabello Shows Off Stunning New Look After Shawn Mendes Breakup: ‘I Clean Up OK’

Ch-ch-check out JoJo’s sophisticated new appearance:

Beautiful!!

The evening was filled with a lot of firsts for the Nickelodeon star. She told People’s Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein:

“I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life. When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna wear,’ because I have had this transition while being on Dancing with the Stars where I’ve gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult. And I want to branch out of my comfort zone, and so today we went for a dress. I got some heels on.”

Her DWTS partner Jenna Johnson even gifted her some shoes for the evening! JoJo added:

“These heels, actually Jenna [Johnson] gave to me today.”

How cute! The duo has been crushing it on the dance floor the last few weeks, making history as the first same-sex dance partners on the series. They even have a chance of taking home the Mirrorball Trophy as they’ll be competing in the finale on Monday night. Amazing!

On what the competition has been like since her time on Dance Moms, Siwa mused:

“I explain it like a football player playing baseball. It’s very very different. And honestly being a dancer when I was little, it’s a lot of things are quite opposite doing ballroom styles. So it’s super challenging, and I even have to remind myself, and Jenna in rehearsals will get mad at me like, ‘Stop, you’re putting pressure on yourself to do a tango when you’ve never done a tango.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re right. You’re right. You’re right.’”

The reality series has not only helped the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution lead recreate her image for a more mature audience, but has also given her a much-needed distraction amid her breakup from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew, whom she dated for nine months. While she previously insisted they were still “best friends,” the teenagers’ relationship sounds more distant since they called it quits in October, she shared:

“I was with my girlfriend for nine months. And those nine months were amazing and incredible. And obviously I’ve talked about [it], we broke up. And one thing that I’m grateful for is that we’re both okay. We obviously aren’t as close as we used to be, but we’re both okay. And we’re both happy, and that’s all that matters.”

It’s good to hear they’re both handling the split well, especially considering how intense a first heartbreak can feel!

Related: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Apparently Working On An Entirely New Career For Her!

When asked what “single JoJo” is like, the YouTube personality revealed:

“I’ve been straight working every single day. However, single JoJo is funny. Every day she’s like, ‘I want to marry somebody,’ and then the next day she’s like, ‘Ugh, I’m so happy to be single.’”

There is one thing she has been missing: a “cuddle buddy”! While she hasn’t had time to start dating yet, she hasn’t given up on the prospect of finding love again, saying:

“I haven’t started dating at all, anybody, but whatever happens happens. I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden… it kind of all happened. And so I think I learned to just trust life and whatever’s supposed to happen is going to happen.”

She concluded:

“But trust me, I want to have a cuddle date. So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I’ll take it.”

Hah! Loving her confident, positive outlook on life! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U love JoJo’s mature wardrobe or miss her over-the-top glam?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Brian To]