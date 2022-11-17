Megan Thee Stallion Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Her Record Label Ahead Of AMAs!

Megan Thee Stallion just showed her record label what a Savage she can be.

If you hadn’t heard, the Houston-based rapper has been wrapped up in some legal drama with her record label, 1501 Entertainment, since way back in February. At the time, she accused them of trying to keep her locked into a deal by not considering her 2021 album, Something for the Hotties, a legitimate “album.” She then demanded one million dollars in damages from the company in August, and since then, has been in a continuous battle. However, things just shaped up for her in a major way.

The 27-year-old was set to perform her massive hit Her, from her latest project, Traumazine, at the upcoming American Music Awards on Sunday, as well as allow the production to use the song for their promotional campaign. Well, until 1501 and her distributor, 300 Entertainment, attempted to block that from happening.

The hot girl, whose real name is Megan Pete, apparently just became aware of the label’s request one week ahead of the show’s scheduled air date, leaving her lawyer Ira Friedman no other option than to hit back. In a statement acquired by People, the attorney explained:

“To be sure, there is no good reason I can think of as to why 1501 is behaving this way — and this is not the first time. I believe 1501 may simply [be] trying to object to the use of Pete’s music to be used in promotional content leading up to the AMAs because Pete and 1501 have been engaged in contentious litigation for over two and a half years, and 1501 simply wants to harm Pete’s image and career.”

And it seems as though this WAS enough in the court’s eye, as they granted Meg a temporary restraining order against her label and distributor, noting there was “evidence that irreparable harm is imminent to [Megan]” if they continue with attempts to prevent her from using her OWN music to help her OWN career.

