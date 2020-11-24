Megan Fox Debuts Machine Gun Kelly Tattoo After Only Months Of Dating

Megan Fox’s love for Machine Gun Kelly is written in ink!

The Transformers star has been gushing lately about her “once in a lifetime” connection of “mythic proportions” with MGK, so it’s no surprise to see how hot ‘n’ heavy these two are. In fact, the couple had previously hinted at tattoos commemorating their epic love just four months after meeting each other.

On the rapper’s latest album Tickets to My Downfall, the track banyan tree (interlude) featured a conversation between the lovers, where Meg reflected:

“That was four months ago, that we were right here and I met you / That’s not possible / Like, you just got my initials tattooed on you / And I got your nickname tattooed on me”

Now, the 34-year-old has finally debuted what appears to be the new ink. The duo were seen on the red carpet together for the first time at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, and fans spotted the words “el pistolero” written in cursive on her collarbone. Translated, it means “the gunman”… so yeah, safe to say it’s a reference to the My Bloody Valentine singer. (Some have speculated that the Spanish is a nod to their meeting place in Costa Rica, but it could just be another one of Colson Baker’s many aliases.)

This isn’t the first time the mother of three got inked for her man: she also had a tattoo of ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s name above her hip bone. No word yet whether that tat will be going the way of her Marilyn Monroe body art, which she had removed back in 2011.

But not only did the actress show off her new ink and arm candy at the AMAs — she also introduced her beau’s performance (you can just glimpse the tattoo above her collarbone, below). Hinting again at their “once in a lifetime” romance, she said:

“Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. For this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012.”

Seems like you’ve only been under his spell for the past six months, but go off, we guess!

As for the matching set, no one’s yet spotted Megan’s initials on Colson’s body. But to be fair, dude has a LOT of tattoos — it would be like finding a needle in a haystack. For now we’ll just have to take their word for it!

Regardless of the tat proof, it’s clear that Megan is super serious about her “twin flame.” We’ll be curious to see what other art comes out of this intense pairing.

