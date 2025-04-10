America's Got Talent Star Alice Tan Ridley -- Mother Of Actress Gabourey Sidibe -- Dead At 72

Alice Tan Ridley has sadly passed away.

According to her obituary, the mom of actress Gabourey Sidibe passed away on March 25. While there are no public details about how she died, we know she was 72 years old at the time of her death. So sad…

Related: Good Burger Star Jan Schwieterman Dead At 52

Sure, she was the mom of the amazing Precious star… But you’re more likely to remember Tan from Season 10 of America’s Got Talent! As a contestant, she blew judges away with her powerful singing voice. She even got to the semifinals! You can see her amazing audition, singing the Etta James classic At Last (below):

Just beautiful.

Tan also competing in Showtime At The Apollo in 2005 and won the first episode of 30 Seconds To Fame in 2002! Her other credits include a performance of America the Beautiful in Heights and Amazing Grace in Dave Chapelle‘s Rize. In 2007, she won an Emmy for her part in Military Families. And in 2016, at the tender age of 63, this amazing woman released her debut album, titled Never Lost My Way. What a life.

Our hearts go out to Alice’s family and loved ones. A true talent was lost. May she rest in peace.

[Image via America’s Got Talent/YouTube/WENN]