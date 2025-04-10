Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Dave Chappelle Takes On Diddy, Donald Trump, & The LA Fires On SNL Bowen Yang Spills More Tea About Mystery Host Who Made SNL Cast Members Cry! Bowen Yang Says Former SNL Host Made 'Multiple' Cast Members 'Cry'! Justin Timberlake REFUSED To Stop Performing Cry Me A River Despite Britney Spears Backlash: 'F**k That' Is Pete Davidson On Ketamine?? Meghan Markle's Bestie Caught 'Laughing' During Chris Rock's Netflix Show Amid BRUTAL Royal Digs! Dave Chappelle Performed A 'FAKE' SNL Monologue During Dress Rehearsal To Trick Them Into Letting Him Do His Real One Live: REPORT Anti-Defamation League & More Condemn Dave Chappelle's SNL Speech As Actual Nazis Applaud It On Twitter Dave Chappelle Delivers Saturday Night Live Opening Monologue About Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, & More Support Will Smith's Comeback At Emancipation Screening Chris Rock Completely Blasts Will Smith’s 'Hostage' Apology Video While On Tour With Dave Chappelle Shawn Mendes CANCELS His Entire Tour, BUT...

R.I.P.

America's Got Talent Star Alice Tan Ridley -- Mother Of Actress Gabourey Sidibe -- Dead At 72

America's Got Talent Star Alice Tan Ridley -- Mother Of Actress Gabourey Sidibe -- Dead At 72

Alice Tan Ridley has sadly passed away.

According to her obituary, the mom of actress Gabourey Sidibe passed away on March 25. While there are no public details about how she died, we know she was 72 years old at the time of her death. So sad…

Related: Good Burger Star Jan Schwieterman Dead At 52

Sure, she was the mom of the amazing Precious star… But you’re more likely to remember Tan from Season 10 of America’s Got Talent! As a contestant, she blew judges away with her powerful singing voice. She even got to the semifinals! You can see her amazing audition, singing the Etta James classic At Last (below):

Just beautiful.

Tan also competing in Showtime At The Apollo in 2005 and won the first episode of 30 Seconds To Fame in 2002! Her other credits include a performance of America the Beautiful in Heights and Amazing Grace in Dave Chapelle‘s Rize. In 2007, she won an Emmy for her part in Military Families. And in 2016, at the tender age of 63, this amazing woman released her debut album, titled Never Lost My Way. What a life.

Our hearts go out to Alice’s family and loved ones. A true talent was lost. May she rest in peace.

[Image via America’s Got Talent/YouTube/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 10, 2025 15:10pm PDT

Share This