Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, & More Support Will Smith's Comeback At Emancipation Screening

Is Will Smith back and better than ever? These stars seem to think so!

It’s been a whole seven months since the slap seen ’round the world took place at the 2022 Oscars, and the legendary actor seems to be ready for his big comeback. On Monday, Smith took to Instagram with a carousel of photos he took at the screening of his new movie Emancipation. He wrote in the caption:

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!”

The photos included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, film writer Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smith, stylist Fawn Boardley, and none other than controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Barris shared the same photos on his grid, saying:

“This night was truly one for the books! An amazing and brilliant group of friends got together and witnessed TRUE ART. The conversation after was the effect of what anything and everything we as creatives do in this industry hope for. Love you @willsmith and thank you for hosting @davechappelle”

Perry even chimed in with a mini movie review of his own:

“I’m still haunted by Emancipation. It’s truly powerful, moving and captivating. And the conversation afterward with this group was legendary. Thank you Will Smith for the preview!”

With this kind of support, it seems like Will isn’t going to have a hard time making his return to Hollywood… although we didn’t see Chris Rock in the theater with him…

Last we heard, Rock is still cracking jokes and disregarding the 54-year-old’s apology completely. We’ll have to see how this plays out in time, but for now people truly seem to be excited for this new movie and his return. What do U think? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]