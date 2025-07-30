Pete Davidson Returns To Hot Ones After Quitting Last Time!

Pete Davidson didn’t do so well the last time he went on Hot Ones.

As you may recall, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend got absolutely destroyed by the show’s spicy wings back in 2020. It was so bad back then that he couldn’t even finish the episode!

He then popped back up on the show a few months ago to warn Bill Murray about the HEAT! But through all these years, Pete still hadn’t climbed the mountain and reached the pinnacle — AKA, finishing his own episode. Until now!

On Monday, the SNL alum was host Sean Evans‘ latest guest on the series’ newest episode. And this time around, the stand-up star MADE IT! Pete successfully got through the episode.

Yay!!!

Along the way, the father-to-be talked about some funny stuff, too. For one, he recalled how his first SNL sketch was with then-guest host Jim Carrey, and Pete “bombed to the high heavens” during it. He discussed how he handles hecklers, and he called Method Man the best-ever rapper from Staten Island.

Plus, he admitted that he once got a horribly embarrassing tattoo! Fellow comedian Dave Chappelle once gave Davidson these words of advice that he promptly inked across his chest:

“Jokes come and go but swag is forever”

Um… wow. That’s pretty bad. Pete noted:

“I’ve never admitted this because it’s so humiliating.”

Yeah. And then he… covered it up with a shark?! Davidson added:

“And I covered it with Jaws, because I needed something huge to black it out. I put a giant shark over it. That’s pretty bad, dude. But he was like my idol. That’s so dumb. I could have just told people he said that to me. Also, when you see that, you think I thought of that. It was my whole chest. Horrible.”

LOLz!

Watch the full episode (below):

